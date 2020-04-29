 
Investors in Diversity Award recognition for The Sheffield College

Details
Sheffield College

@sheffcol has achieved national recognition for demonstrating its commitment to equality and diversity.

The National Centre for Diversity has conditionally accredited the College with the Investors in Diversity Award.

The award is recognised as the national standard to ensure that the FREDIE values of fairness, respect, equality, diversity, inclusion and engagement are at the centre of decision-making in the workplace.

The College is currently working to achieve the full award after completing a range of actions involving staff, students and external stakeholder.  

Actions undertaken so far include a survey with staff, students and external stakeholders, the development of an action plan for equality, diversity and inclusion and the launch of a college equality scheme from 2020 to 2023.

In recognition of the work already underway, and the commitment and plans in place to gain the full award, the College has received a conditional award.

James Smythe, Assistant Principal for Student Experience, and the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Lead, The Sheffield College, said: “All of our efforts are focussed on putting the values of fairness, respect, equality, diversity, inclusion and engagement at the heart of everything we do at the College. We are delighted with the recognition of that.”

Solat Chaudhry, Chief Executive Officer of the National Centre for Diversity, said: "It is great to see that Angela Foulkes, James Smythe and their team have committed The Sheffield College so wholeheartedly to work towards making the College truly inclusive of all people whatever their background. Well done and keep going."

Visit https://nationalcentrefordiversity.com/ for more information about the Investors in Diversity Award. 

 

