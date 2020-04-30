Grants available for schools that remain open for keyworker and vulnerable families

@KelloggCompany Breakfast boost for keyworker schools

Kellogg’s has grants of £1,000 available to support schools open for the families of keyworkers. The breakfast grant can be spent on anything the school needs to make breakfast at school a possibility. Schools can apply by visiting: www.kelloggs.co.uk/breakfastclubgrants

The Kellogg’s breakfast programme has extended its usual grant scheme to support schools that are remaining open to look after key worker and vulnerable children. All open schools can apply for £1,000 grants, which can be used to purchase any appliances, equipment and food the school may need to prepare and provide breakfast at this time.

Shahi Ahmed, deputy head teacher at Elizabeth Selby Infant’s school in London, said: “We have 23 children still attending the school, the support we have received from Kellogg’s has helped with the morale in this difficult time. It is a relief for the frontline working parents, knowing their children are getting a good breakfast at school.”

“We have used the money to purchase a toaster, hotplates and breakfast foods.”

The extended support originates from the Kellogg’s breakfast club programme which has been running since 1998. Over the years Kellogg’s has invested £4 million in training, food and grants for over 3,000 breakfast clubs.

Chris Silcock, managing director for Kellogg’s UK and Ireland, said: “Kellogg’s has supported school breakfast club schemes in the UK for 22 years and we know times like now are more important than ever to support schools, and the pupils still attending. It’s not just the children that benefit – it’s a lifeline for key worker parents and teachers too.”

Kellogg’s has also pledged to donate half a million meals to NHS staff and three million servings to food banks and community groups supporting the vulnerable.

