Newbury College Tutors to YouTubers to deliver micro-lessons online

@newburycollege at home

As people across West Berkshire, and the world, enter the second month of lockdown, Community Learning tutors at Newbury College are taking to YouTube and using their creativity to deliver micro-lessons online.



The exciting new series of online tutorials, dubbed ‘Newbury College at Home’, explores a range of interesting leisure topics that include drawing with pastels, seasonal flower arranging and basic Spanish. Community Art Tutor, Jeanette Cole, has even produced a special tutorial on creating commemorative bunting for the upcoming VE Day anniversary.



The majority of Newbury College’s full-time, professional and apprenticeship programmes made the move to online delivery in March to support students in achieving the qualifications they need for their future careers, with special on-site provision being provided for vulnerable students. The popular Community Learning courses presented more of a challenge, with many being temporarily postponed until September.



Community Learning Manager, Sarah Hemmings, said: “We are always looking for new and innovative ways to engage with our community and during this difficult time we understand that many people will be feeling isolated or in need of some mental stimulation. Our fantastic tutors wanted to reach out and share some of their knowledge and creativity so that their students and others in our community can continue to learn new skills.”



Newbury College offers a wide range of Community Learning courses including arts and crafts; flower arranging; dressmaking; ballroom dancing; Microsoft Office; social media; modern languages; photography; and many more. Courses for the new September 2020 term are on the College’s website now and are already accepting applications.



Enjoy the free online tutorials at www.newbury-college.ac.uk/stayhome

