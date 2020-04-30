 
Business School academics named among “Top 40 Under 40” business lecturers

Details
Imperial College building

Two @ImperialBiz academics named in the @PoetsAndQuants annual 'Top 40 under 40'  

Professor Andreas B. Eisingerich and Dr Laura J. Noval were recognised for their outstanding teaching, research prowess and impact by Poets&Quants, a leading international business education website.
 

Poets&Qaunts’ annual “Top 40 Under 40” lists the best MBA professors under the age of 40 from business schools around the world. The list is entirely based on the strength of nominations from current and former students and colleagues and nominations must include concrete examples of strength in teaching.

According to Poets&Quants, the mission of the list is “to identify the world’s best young business school professors in terms of research prowess, teaching chops, and impact they have on current students, former students, colleagues, business education research, and society and the world in general.”

Rising stars in business education

Professor Andreas B. Eisingerich is Professor of Marketing and the Head of the Business School’s Department of Analytics, Marketing & Operations. He is also the Academic Director of Imperial’s Full-Time MBA programme and one of the Academic Directors of the new MSc Strategic Marketing (Online).

Responding to the Poets&Quants recognition he said: "A big thank you to the entire Imperial MBA family for the nomination. This is deeply humbling. The award highlights the hard work the entire MBA team puts into creating value for our MBA community. I want to thank each and every single person involved in the MBA. Their enthusiasm and passion is all deeply appreciated. The MBA is (ideally) not just a label; it's every single one of us."

"It’s particularly special given their inclusion is the result of nominations by their colleagues and former and current students."Professor Francisco VelosoDean of Imperial College Business School

Dr Laura J. Noval is Assistant Professor of Organisational Behaviour at the Business School. She joined Imperial in 2017, having previously been a postdoctoral research and teaching associate at the University of Vienna, where she earned her PhD.

She said: "I’m very proud to receive this recognition, and I’d like to thank everybody at Imperial College Business School – past and present – who put my name forward. I hope it will be an affirmation of all the work we’re doing at the School to provide students with research-led, future-focused teaching. One of my motivations for teaching is to nurture my students' personal growth, so to be recognised by them with this award is a real honour."

Professor Francisco Veloso, Dean of the Business School, added: “Being named among the best young business academics in the world is a wonderful recognition for both Andreas and Laura. It’s particularly special given their inclusion is the result of nominations by their colleagues and former and current students. I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to them both and to thank all the students, alumni and staff who took the time to recommend them for this award.”

This is the third year in a row the list has included at least one Imperial College Business School academic. In 2019, Dr Harveen Chugh was recognized following Dr Ileana Stigliani and Dr Paolo Taticchi in the 2018 list.

