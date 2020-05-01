West Bromwich Sixth Form offers new international accounting qualification

@CentralSaintM ichael’s Sixth Form is bolstering its specialist studies from September to deliver the internationally recognised Association of Accounting Technicians (@YourAAT) diploma following a recent accreditation.

Alongside an existing and wide range of A-level and diploma courses, the West Bromwich-based campus will soon offer the AAT Foundation Certificate and the AAT Advanced Diploma, each taking twelve months to complete, to prepare young professionals for roles in accounting and finance.

Widely respected by employers, the two-level qualification will cover double-entry bookkeeping, costing principles and also get to grips with specialist software used across the industry. Whether college students want to take up junior roles in firms or continue their studies at university, the AAT accreditation will deliver practical and technical qualifications, which are considered a huge asset by students and employers alike.

The certificate and diploma on offer will be delivered through AAT approved training providers, only granted to colleges following a rigorous verification process. This ensures excellent standards and students receiving the highest level of teaching.

The new AAT courses build on Central Saint Michael’s highly successful Accounting A-level results, which included 2018 A grade graduate Kaven Judge, who is now undertaking a higher apprenticeship with world-renowned KPMG.

Commenting on the announcement, Principal Dr Matt Lamb, said: “AAT qualifications provide a prominent route to a career in the accounting and finance industries. Central Saint Michael’s will benefit from the ability to offer our students the chance to add to their financial skills and gain a professional qualification, through the combination of our AAT courses and the knowledge and expertise of our tutors.”

Mark Farrar, AAT chief executive officer, said: “An AAT qualification is internationally recognised, and we are pleased that Central Saint Michael’s Sixth Form will now offer students the opportunity to take this significant step towards a career in professional finance. All businesses, public bodies and charities have requirements for well-trained finance staff, and students who achieve our qualifications demonstrate that they have the skills in place to carry out this important function.”

AAT courses start from September and applications are now open here.

