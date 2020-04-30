NEU members win case against accusations of Key Stage 1 and 2 grade inflation by the Diocese of Westminster Academy Trust

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

Two NEU members who were dismissed from Our Lady's Primary Catholic School in Hertfordshire have been vindicated of any wrong doing and were successful in their claims for unfair dismissal.

The NEU legal team advised, assisted and represented our members against allegations of maladministration with regards to Key Stage 1 and 2 tests investigated by the Teaching Regulation Agency and in their claims against the Diocese of Westminster Academy Trust following their dismissal. The allegations were brought by the Academy Trust on the basis of flawed data.

Commenting on the verdict, Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

“The allegations against our members were extremely serious and could have ended their careers as teachers. However, at every step it was found that there was no basis to support these allegations. Our members have been vindicated by the Teacher Regulation Agency, the Standards and Testing Agency and the Employment Tribunals.

“We are very disappointed that the Academy Trust chose to pursue these allegations despite the lack of evidence and the fact that our members are dedicated and hardworking teachers who were deeply committed to their pupils and the school community.

“We call on all schools to carry out an adequate investigation in cases where allegations of exam maladministration are made. Sadly, this did not happen in our members’ case, and they were forced to go through a very stressful legal process to clear their names. The NEU is pleased that justice has been served.”

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News @Perlego, the online library for academic and non-fiction books, has p Sector News @IFAteched's panel of #apprentices refreshed with 20 impressive new re Sector News Practical and innovative ways that universities and colleges have been