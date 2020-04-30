The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education launches new learner journey survey with a refreshed panel of apprentices

The Institute’s new panel of apprentices has been given their first important task, to gather feedback from apprentices about the quality of training they are receiving and end point assessment.

Their survey launched today (30 April) also asks for comments on the impact that Covid-19 is having on apprenticeships.

Jennifer Coupland, chief executive of the Institute, said:

“I would like to welcome the new panel members who have joined six existing members staying on for a second year.

“They will play an important role in providing the Institute, along with employers who help us develop new apprenticeships, with invaluable insight into the experiences of the people who matter most – the apprentices themselves. This is more important than ever in these challenging times.

“I’m delighted that this new survey will help us to gather more information and feedback from apprentices than we have ever done before.”

The revamped panel is made up of people from a wide variety of sectors and different backgrounds.

Their biographies feature a summary of their reasons for joining the panel:

AMBER STOREY Age: 24 Employer: Historic England Apprenticeship: Historic Environment Advice Assistant (Level 4) Training Provider: Strode College Assigned route: Creative & Design Reasons for joining the panel: I want to encourage other people struggling to break into and succeed in my sector to try the apprenticeship route. I know first-hand how hard it is, even with an academic background, to gain a foothold in such a competitive industry when it’s so difficult to acquire hands-on experience. I had never considered applying for an apprenticeship before. However, when my employer put out the opportunity to apply for this apprenticeship, it gave me the chance to gain experience and training, without losing the traction I was gaining from my job role.

SAARAH ZAMAN Age: 20 Employer: Severn Trent Water Apprenticeship: HR Consultant (Level 5) Training Provider: Crosby Training Management Assigned route: Business Admin Reasons for joining the panel: I wanted to do this because I am super-passionate about apprenticeships. I was selected as a finalist for the BAME (Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnics) apprenticeship awards in the financial, legal and professional services category. I act as mentor for new apprentices at my company and have participated in the World Skills Show at the NEC for the past two years, showcasing why apprenticeships should be considered by young people. I aim to contribute to the panel by sharing views and concerns that I hope will drive improvements to the system.

ANGELA HOGG Age: 41 Employer: Lloyds Banking Group Apprenticeship: Digital Technology Solutions Specialist (Level 6) Training Provider: Manchester Metropolitan University Assigned route: Legal, Finance & accounting Reasons for joining the panel: I joined my apprenticeship scheme aged 40, having had a good career. However, I found after a few restructures that I was struggling to push to the next level, and I needed to do something radical. My company is undergoing a digital transformation and the digital technology solutions degree apprenticeship seemed a great opportunity. I joined the panel to be an advocate for people looking for alternatives, especially as we will be working longer. Many people will need to adapt as environments change.

DILLON JONES Age: 24 Employer: Derry Building Services Apprenticeship: Installation Electrician/ Maintenance Electrician (Level 3) Training Provider: JTL Assigned route: Construction Reasons for joining the panel: I am confident that I can make a difference for future apprentices not only in my field but throughout the UK’s workforce. Being a part of the apprenticeship panel enables all of our of apprentices to have a voice and make sure that they are heard, not only by their employer but by the government as well. I also want to get the message across that earning whilst you’re learning is a massive benefit for apprenticeships and one that is often overlooked.

JOHN ALFRED Employer: Paul Edmonds London Apprenticeship: Hair Professional (Level 2) Training Provider: Cheynes Training Assigned route: Hair and Beauty Reasons for joining the panel: I love my industry and will take every opportunity that arises to represent it. I have worked within teams on different levels, inside and outside of London, and so I believe I can bring a wider view of what it is like to train in hairdressing.

DAVID JOHN Age: 31 Employer: First Bus Hampshire & Dorset Apprenticeship: Bus and Coach engineering technician (Level 3) Training Provider: Total People Assigned route: Transport & Logistics Reasons for joining the panel: As a member, I want to develop a network of connections with other apprentices and gain more insight into their roles. In addition, I will use this opportunity to voice concerns and identify strengths and weaknesses that will affect learning. As a mature apprentice, I hope to use my confidence, knowledge and work experience to relate the relevant and current issues that will encourage new engineers for the future.

JOEL ROACH Age: 20 Employer: Microsoft Apprenticeship: Chartered Manager Degree (Level 6) Training Provider: QA Assigned route: Business Admin Reasons for joining the panel: Having experienced both university and an apprenticeship, I know the huge value the latter can bring. I feel there is a tendency to view traditional university as the default option, with more and more students going because they don’t know what alternatives are available. I want to raise the profile of apprenticeships so that students who have doubts about traditional university can find an option that’s best for them.

JAMILAH SIMPSON Age: 20 Employer: WhiteHat Apprenticeship: (former) Digital Marketer (Level 3) Training provider: WhiteHat Job title: Community President Assigned route: Creative & Design Reasons for joining the panel: I want to be able to share the views of my peers and act as a representative to the apprentice community across the country. I am passionate about making sure apprentices’ voices are heard. I will bring forward any concerns and feedback from my apprentice network. I would also like to continue challenging negative perceptions around apprenticeships.

JACQUELINE KANKAM-HOPPE Age: 19 Employer: Karine Jackson Apprenticeship: Advanced and Creative Hair Professional (Level 3) Training Provider: City and Guilds Assigned route: Hair and Beauty Reasons for joining the panel: I want to help current and future apprentices get the most out of their training. Working in the past at a salon where I was unhappy, and training wasn’t prioritised led to the deterioration of my wellbeing and mental health. Apprentices work very hard and most have to juggle work with outside factors such as being parents or carers, money problems and school deadlines. With the help of this panel, I would want to use my platform to work towards the goal of apprentices getting the right training in a positive environment and the recognition that they deserved.

AMELIA RUSSELL Age: 22 Employer: The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education Apprenticeship: Business Administrator (Level 3) Training provider: KnowledgePool Assigned route: Education & Child Care Reasons for joining the panel: I am passionate about apprenticeships. I aim to really show off how amazing they are for people from all backgrounds. Being a care leaver, I faced many barriers in my life. I finally feel like my apprenticeship has opened so many doors. I am proud to say, ‘I am an apprentice’ and joining the panel will provide a unique opportunity to influence how they develop in the future.

SAM DAVIES Age: 23 Employer: The University of Manchester Apprenticeship: Laboratory Technician (Level 3) Training Provider: Trafford College Assigned route: Health and Science Reasons for joining the panel: I have a passion for apprenticeships and want to be involved in their development and advertisement, helping ensure others can experience the same opportunities I have. Many people feel that university is the obvious next step post-school or college. I want to be a part of the panel, so that I can help to raise awareness of the apprenticeships on offer and get the message to young people that they don't have to go to university to get a good job. I would also like to focus on helping to promote apprenticeships (specifically science-related roles) to conventionally unrepresented groups of people. For example, there has been a lack of representation of women in science. I also think more people from BAME backgrounds should be represented.

MARCUS KAYE Age: 22 Employer: IBM Apprenticeship: Data Analyst (Level 4) Training Provider: Firebrand Training Assigned route: Digital Reasons for joining the panel: Apprenticeships are a proven and effective way of increasing skills in the workplace and I wanted the opportunity to help influence and further improve their promotion, creation and delivery going forward.

KAT PARICOS Age: 21 Employer: Unilever Apprenticeship: Food Industry Technical Degree (Level 6) Training Provider: Nottingham Trent University Assigned route: Health and science Reasons for joining the panel: I really want to ensure that apprenticeships can be the best they can be and that all employers and training providers provide apprentices with the best experience they can. I want to help make the voice of apprentices heard and to ensure there is a greater understanding around what an apprenticeship is for students, teachers and parents and the benefits it can bring.

RICARDO COSTA Age: 20 Employer: The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education Apprenticeship: Commercial Procurement and Supply (Level 4) Training Provider: Knowledgepool Assigned route: Sales, Marketing & Procurement Reasons for joining the panel: After speaking about my own experiences at a National Apprenticeship Week event, I realised I had a passion for spreading awareness. I loved talking about how my apprenticeship changed my life for the better. I have since joined a network with other apprentices from the Education and Skills Funding Agency and other organisations. As my sphere of contacts grows, along with my background knowledge on what the panel does through my work at the Institute, I thought the next step was for me to become a part of it.

NIKKI GREAVES Age: 20 Employer: GSK Apprenticeship: Laboratory scientist (Level 5) Training Provider: University of Kent Assigned route: Health and Science Reasons for joining the panel: I want to help apprentices gain the best experience they can out of their apprenticeships. It also seems like a good way to promote apprenticeships to others in order to raise awareness and potentially get more people interested in this pathway.

LOUIS CURTIS Age: 22 Employer: Aggregate Industries Apprenticeship: Mineral Products Technology Higher Apprenticeship (Level 5) Training Provider: University of Derby Assigned route: Construction/ Engineering & Manufacturing Reasons for joining the panel: I feel extremely lucky to have been accepted back on to the panel for a second year. I have been able to represent the voice of apprentices not only from my industry but from the East Midlands to key stakeholders who share my passion for improving the availability and quality of apprenticeships. It has been a brilliant opportunity so far to meet with like-minded apprentices and I want to continue to drive the panel forward and help it to achieve its objectives of becoming a well-founded source of information to the Institute, government and industry leaders.

RAISA MATADAR Age: 23 Employer: Jaguar Land Rover Apprenticeship: Engineering Technician (Level 3) Training Provider: MAKE UK (formerly known as EEF) Assigned route: Engineering & Manufacturing Reasons for joining the panel: I want to help ensure that apprentices across the country have a positive apprenticeship experience and that they feel competent and supported to progress in their careers. As an apprentice, in my previous job I had an experience so poor that I had to leave, but in my new role I have since seen the impact that a high-quality apprenticeship can have. I have been, and always will be, a keen advocate for apprenticeships. Being a part of this panel will allow me to help ensure apprentices across the country are given a voice to create change.