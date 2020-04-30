New look panel launches survey for apprentices

The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (the Institute) has refreshed its panel of apprentices

The panel’s first high-profile role will be collecting feedback from other apprentices on their learner journey through a new survey

The Institute’s panel of apprentices has been refreshed with 20 impressive new recruits from across the world of earning and learning.

Their first important task is to gather feedback from apprentices about the quality of training they are receiving and end point assessment.

Their survey launched today (30 April) also asks for comments on the impact that Covid-19 is having on apprenticeships.

Jennifer Coupland, chief executive of the Institute, said:

“I would like to welcome the new panel members who have joined six existing members staying on for a second year.

“They will play an important role in providing the Institute, along with employers who help us develop new apprenticeships, with invaluable insight into the experiences of the people who matter most – the apprentices themselves. This is more important than ever in these challenging times.

“I’m delighted that this new survey will help us to gather more information and feedback from apprentices than we have ever done before.”

The revamped panel is made up of people from a wide variety of sectors and different backgrounds. Their biographies feature a summary of their reasons for joining the panel and can be viewed on our website.

Each panel member has been tasked with supporting apprenticeship standards related to their own apprenticeship, grouped into different ‘occupational routes’.

They will report to Institute-run groups of employers who make decisions over the future of apprenticeships, known as ‘route panels’.

They will also report directly to the Institute’s board.

The panel is still looking to recruit members from protective services, care services, hospitality and catering and agriculture and animal care. If you are an apprentice from one of those routes and are interested in applying please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The survey will close on 29 May. If you would like to take part or know an apprentice who would, visit https://www.cognitoforms.com/InstituteForApprenticeships1/apprenticeshippanelsurvey.

For background:

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News Students and staff @MKCollege are finding an amazing number of ways to Sector News @Perlego, the online library for academic and non-fiction books, has p Sector News @IFAteched's panel of #apprentices refreshed with 20 impressive new re

A ‘route’ is a grouping of occupations connected by a need for related training.

Apprenticeship standards are grouped into 15 different occupational routes.