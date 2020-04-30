 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

New look panel launches survey for apprentices

Details
Hits: 56
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
  • The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (the Institute) has refreshed its panel of apprentices
  • The panel’s first high-profile role will be collecting feedback from other apprentices on their learner journey through a new survey

The Institute’s panel of apprentices has been refreshed with 20 impressive new recruits from across the world of earning and learning.

Their first important task is to gather feedback from apprentices about the quality of training they are receiving and end point assessment.

Their survey launched today (30 April) also asks for comments on the impact that Covid-19 is having on apprenticeships.

Jennifer Coupland, chief executive of the Institute, said:

“I would like to welcome the new panel members who have joined six existing members staying on for a second year.
“They will play an important role in providing the Institute, along with employers who help us develop new apprenticeships, with invaluable insight into the experiences of the people who matter most – the apprentices themselves. This is more important than ever in these challenging times.
“I’m delighted that this new survey will help us to gather more information and feedback from apprentices than we have ever done before.”

The revamped panel is made up of people from a wide variety of sectors and different backgrounds. Their biographies feature a summary of their reasons for joining the panel and can be viewed on our website.

Each panel member has been tasked with supporting apprenticeship standards related to their own apprenticeship, grouped into different ‘occupational routes’.

They will report to Institute-run groups of employers who make decisions over the future of apprenticeships, known as ‘route panels’.

They will also report directly to the Institute’s board.

The panel is still looking to recruit members from protective services, care services, hospitality and catering and agriculture and animal care. If you are an apprentice from one of those routes and are interested in applying please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

The survey will close on 29 May. If you would like to take part or know an apprentice who would, visit https://www.cognitoforms.com/InstituteForApprenticeships1/apprenticeshippanelsurvey.

 

For background:

Advertisement

PPE, PE and emergency Parcels, how Milton Keynes College is supporting the community in the crisis
Sector News
Students and staff @MKCollege are finding an amazing number of ways to
Barclays and Perlego partner to provide unlimited free digital textbooks to students
Sector News
@Perlego, the online library for academic and non-fiction books, has p
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education launches new learner journey survey with a refreshed panel of apprentices
Sector News
@IFAteched's panel of #apprentices refreshed with 20 impressive new re

You may also be interested in these articles:

PPE, PE and emergency Parcels, how Milton Keynes College is supporting the community in the crisis
Sector News
Students and staff @MKCollege are finding an amazing number of ways to
Barclays and Perlego partner to provide unlimited free digital textbooks to students
Sector News
@Perlego, the online library for academic and non-fiction books, has p
NEU members win case against accusations of Key Stage 1 and 2 grade inflation by the Diocese of Westminster Academy Trust
Sector News
Two NEU members who were dismissed from Our Lady's Primary Catholic Sc
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education launches new learner journey survey with a refreshed panel of apprentices
Sector News
@IFAteched's panel of #apprentices refreshed with 20 impressive new re
Supporting employers, apprentices and training providers during this challenging time
Sector News
#Apprenticeship and traineeships: April 2020 This release includes sum
Helping NHS heroes and protecting our community - Cardiff and Vale College PPE Appeal
Sector News
@CAVC is looking for donations of Personal Protective Equipment #PPE w
Supporting student mental health during this pandemic
Sector News
Practical and innovative ways that universities and colleges have been
Pershore College and Moreton Morrell College appeal for help to create its biggest ever show garden
Sector News
A Warwickshire and Worcestershire college group @WCollegeGroup renowne
Barton Peveril Go Digital
Sector News
@bartonpeveril Go Digital with @GoogleForEduBarton Peveril Sixth Form
Newbury College Tutors to YouTubers to deliver micro-lessons online
Sector News
@newburycollege at homeAs people across West Berkshire, and the world,
Business School academics named among “Top 40 Under 40” business lecturers
Sector News
Two @ImperialBiz academics named in the @PoetsAndQuants annual 'Top 40
Three Imperial researchers elected Fellows of the Royal Society
Sector News
@royalsociety has granted fellowship to three scientists at @imperialc

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Milton Keynes College
Milton Keynes College has published a new article: PPE, PE and emergency Parcels, how Milton Keynes College is supporting the community in the crisis 27 minutes ago
Kelly O'Meara
Kelly O'Meara shared a video in channel. 2 hours 50 minutes ago

'You Will Be Found' - At home with Jelli Studios Theatre Arts College students

'You Will Be Found' - At home with Jelli Studios...

‘You Will be found’..... Some of the students from Jelli Studios theatre arts college giving their rendition of the iconic ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ track...

Nicholas Fearn
Nicholas Fearn has published a new article: Barclays and Perlego partner to provide unlimited free digital textbooks to students 3 hours 43 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4490)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page