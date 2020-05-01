 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

‘Team Chisholm’ help to provide vital delivery service to the Borders community

Details
Hits: 72
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@BordersCollege Wellbeing Adviser Helen Chisholm and her husband Robin are helping do their bit for the community during the lockdown. Read their story below:

Covid19 lockdown has provided many challenges for all of us but the local community has come together to solve some of the issues. In Melrose, Martin Baird Butchers, Purple Plum (fruit shop), the Country Kitchen and Premier Store have joined together to provide a home delivery service for those who are not able to visit the shops in person.

Volunteers were needed to help with this service and Eildon Housing Association had already asked their staff to help out where needed, as had Borders College. I and my husband Robin Chisholm, who is a Maintenance Officer with the Association, were happy to take the deliveries using Eildon’s van.

From Monday to Friday, Team Chisholm has been out and about delivering fruit, vegetables, meat and other essentials to many houses in the surrounding area. We have delivered to Clovenfords, Galashiels, Midlem, Lilliesleaf, Bowden, Newstead, Darnick, Gattonside, Newtown, Melrose and beyond. Orders are phoned in, paid for, made up and then ready for the uplift.

People require these lifeline deliveries for a number of reasons. Some are self-isolating due to their age; others shielding for twelve weeks for medical reasons; some because they are going through treatment and need to limit contact, and others because they have young children. These are in addition to people who are unable to get to the shops under normal circumstances due to being housebound. Some former members of College staff were surprised when they responded to a knock on their door to find me standing there, two meters away of course!

Martin Baird Butchers are not only licensed but provide readymade meals which are frozen and can then be popped into your oven for 45 minutes before the food is ready. Dining out at home!

People have been so grateful and appreciative. One customer said:

“I have to rely on this service for weeks to come as my age prevents me from going out.”

Another was quick to point out:

“What a wonderful place Melrose is and always pulls together when needed.”

Finding some addresses has been a little challenging at times but fortunately Robin and I have good local knowledge, which is rapidly increasing as the weeks go by. Robin is the driver and refers to me as his “Sat Nav.”

Advertisement

Govt must not ignore teaching staff in plans for reopening
Sector News
Responding to reports that the Government will be releasing their plan
New virtual cyber school gives teens chance to try out as cyber security agents from home
Sector News
Young people encouraged to join online classes to develop problem-solv
Labour calls on Government to rethink changes to the law which may cause harm to vulnerable children
Sector News
Today (1ST MAY), Labour is calling on the Government to rethink change

We will be keeping up the good work for the foreseeable future and look forward to keeping our customers stocked up and happy. Stay safe everyone!

You may also be interested in these articles:

Govt must not ignore teaching staff in plans for reopening
Sector News
Responding to reports that the Government will be releasing their plan
New virtual cyber school gives teens chance to try out as cyber security agents from home
Sector News
Young people encouraged to join online classes to develop problem-solv
Labour calls on Government to rethink changes to the law which may cause harm to vulnerable children
Sector News
Today (1ST MAY), Labour is calling on the Government to rethink change
PPE, PE and emergency Parcels, how Milton Keynes College is supporting the community in the crisis
Sector News
Students and staff @MKCollege are finding an amazing number of ways to
New look panel launches survey for apprentices
Sector News
@IFAteched's panel of #apprentices refreshed with 20 impressive new re
Uniquely tailored platform, invaluable for academics, librarians and students alike wins best publisher UX award 2020
Sector News
@OpenAthens announces winner of best publisher #UX award 2020 Leading
Barclays and Perlego partner to provide unlimited free digital textbooks to students
Sector News
@Perlego, the online library for academic and non-fiction books, has p
HOW TRAVEL AND TOURISM AT SERC HELPED TURN WRITING FOR KICKS INTO CAREER FOR SAM
Sector News
Local man Samuel Bridges (Sam), from Killyleagh, has been sharing how
NEU members win case against accusations of Key Stage 1 and 2 grade inflation by the Diocese of Westminster Academy Trust
Sector News
Two NEU members who were dismissed from Our Lady's Primary Catholic Sc
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education launches new learner journey survey with a refreshed panel of apprentices
Sector News
@IFAteched's panel of #apprentices refreshed with 20 impressive new re
Helping NHS heroes and protecting our community - Cardiff and Vale College PPE Appeal
Sector News
@CAVC is looking for donations of Personal Protective Equipment #PPE w
Supporting student mental health during this pandemic
Sector News
Practical and innovative ways that universities and colleges have been

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4490)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page