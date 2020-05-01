Coursera Launches Coursera Employee Resilience Initiative

@Coursera today (1 May) launched its “Coursera Employee Resilience Initiative” to give its enterprise customers and all their employees free access to a curated set of 30+ courses, including some of its highest demand courses during these particularly stressful times.

Over the past couple months, Coursera has seen many of its enterprise customers lean on learning to build organisational resilience during COVID-19. The goal of the “Coursera Employee Resilience Initiative” is to help employees successfully transition to remote working, increase digital readiness and improve mental wellbeing.

Speaking on the launch, Peter Sheppard, Global Head of Learning Ecosystem, at Ericsson said,

“Since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged, we wanted to provide our employees with the best resources to support their mental health and wellbeing, as well as supporting them in their transition to remote working. We are thankful for this initiative by Coursera which has enabled us to make this support easier for everyone across the organisation.”

