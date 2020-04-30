https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/04/30/apprenticeship-statistics/

Posted on: 30 April 2020 - Categories: Apprenticeships

Today’s Education in the Media blog looks to clarify media reporting around the publication of our apprenticeship statistics.

On Tuesday 28 April we published a notice to say that due to Covid-19 outbreak we are making changes to the planned publication of our regular apprenticeships statistics.

This has led to some reports that we are scrapping all in-year apprenticeship data releases. This is not the case. We have released a statement in response, to clarify our position, which makes clear that that we will continue to publish this data and aim to do this to similar timescales to the previously advertised dates.

A Department for Education spokesperson said: