VIRTUAL JOBS FAIR BRINGS JOBSEEKERS AND EMPLOYERS TOGETHER AT CRUCIAL TIME

The National Careers Service has identified an opportunity to ensure citizens are receiving crucial careers support by advertising vacancies and careers advice during the current Covid-19 outbreak. This will be done by launching the Virtual Jobs Fair campaign on Monday 4th May.

Those who are out of work or whose jobs have been affected by the Covid-19 crisis may be struggling to find opportunities whilst business are being affected, however, there are sectors that are experiencing growth. The Virtual Jobs Fair campaign will virtually visit nine different regions of England throughout the week and give employers in those regions a chance to post current opportunities. The National Careers Service will then promote these opportunities through its national and regional social media channels during the relevant #JobsHour for citizens to view vacancies in their area.

Citizens can search for #JobsHour to find these vacancies or follow National Careers Service social media channels to find out more and where vacancies will be published during the campaign. The National Careers Service will provide free personalised careers information, advice and guidance for any citizens wanting advice on vacancies, next steps or what role is right for them.

Jobs hours will run at 11am-12pm and 1pm-2pm (exception of Tuesday 5 May where a session will run at 9am). In [insert region] the virtual jobs fair will run from [insert date and time].

ACB Region Date Time London Monday 4 May 11am – 12pm West Midlands & Staffs Monday 4 May 1pm - 2pm East of England and Bucks Tuesday 5 May 9am – 10pm South East Tuesday 5 May 11am – 12pm North East & Cumbria Tuesday 5 May 1pm – 2pm South West & Oxon Wednesday 6 May 11am – 12pm Yorkshire & Humber Wednesday 6 May 1pm – 2pm North West Thursday 7 May 11am – 12pm East Midlands & Northants Thursday 7 May 1pm – 2pm National Team Friday 8 May (Bank Holiday) 1pm – 2pm

Gillian Keegan, Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills said:

“These are unprecedented times and extra help may be required to find the right job and progress your career. The Virtual Jobs Fair is an excellent and innovative way to bring together employers looking for key workers and those looking to start a new position.

"I would encourage local employers and anyone looking for a new role, to get involved and see what exciting opportunities there may be in your area.”

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News An award winning @SheffCol lecturer is applying his engineering skills Sector News The @NASUWT and the Freelancer & Contractor Services Association ( Sector News This morning (1 May), language learning app @Memrise is announcing the

Sophie Graham, National Careers Service careers adviser said:

“During this unprecedented time, many people around the country find themselves unemployed or facing the real risk of redundancy. The pausing of face to face careers support, means it’s never been more important to support jobseekers digitally.

"The Virtual Jobs Fair hosted by the National Careers Service will be launching on Monday 4th May for one week, we’ll be taking you on a tour of England stopping in London, the West Midlands, East of England, South East, North East, South West, Yorkshire & Humber, North West and finishing in the East Midlands.

“The National Careers Service local teams, supported by partners and employers across England will come together, to share live job vacancies as well as offering CV support, help with interview skills and general careers advice.”