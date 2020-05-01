NASUWT PRESSING FOR CLARITY FOR SUPPLY TEACHERS EMPLOYED THROUGH UMBRELLA ORGANISATIONS

The @NASUWT and the Freelancer & Contractor Services Association (@FCSA_org) have written to the Government to press for clarification on the issue of supply teachers employed through umbrella organisations and a serious omission in the Job Retention Scheme which is having a detrimental impact on some supply teachers, who are now unable to work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The joint letter calls upon the Government to urgently act to address the way the Job Retention Scheme is constructed so that hard working and dedicated supply teachers can be furloughed and access 80% of their wage as opposed to 80% of the National Minimum Wage (NMW).

Dr Patrick Roach, General Secretary of the NASUWT – The Teachers’ Union, said:

“The fact that our two organisations have come together on this issue shows the critical importance of ensuring that supply teachers who are unable to access work are treated fairly and equitably, and receive the fullest amount of financial support available from the government at this critical time.”

Julia Kermode, Chief Executive of the FCSA, said:

“Umbrella employers represented by the FCSA stand ready to support temporary workers, and want to calculate furlough pay based on average taxable earnings; however they are currently unable to do, a situation that the Government must address as a matter of urgency.”

