Lockdown Languages: Memrise Launches Immersion Feature

This morning (1 May), language learning app @Memrise is announcing the launch of their new Immerse feature, a feed comprised of hundreds upon hundreds of bite-sized video clips of people using real, colloquial language in context: the kind you’d encounter in the country. These videos are shot by native speakers from their locked-down homes across the world, lending to their authenticity and cultural relevance.

With summer holidays and trips abroad currently on hold, the new Immerse feature is the perfect way to immerse yourself in a new language and culture when you are in lockdown – a remote immersion. It’s widely known that the best way to learn a language is by living where the language is spoken, immersing oneself in the company of the people who speak it and enjoying life itself through the language.

The new Immerse feature is available today for free on the Memrise app, currently on iOS only.

  • Memrise saw a 31% increase new user registrations in March 2020 as the impact of Covid-19 started to hit
  • In the UK, Memrise saw a 71% increase in new user registrations in March
  • After lockdown in the UK, sales have increased >110% as more people turn to language learning
  • The most popular languages being learned in the UK are Spanish (EU), French, German, Italian and Japanese, with Spanish and French accounting for 70%
  • After lockdown in the UK, learning has increased by 2/3rds and weekly active users grew 30%

 

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page