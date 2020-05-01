 
No need to leave home to visit college

Details
Virtual open days @BarkingCollege 

Barking and Dagenham College is holding live, virtual open days to help people find out about courses and careers without leaving their homes.

The virtual open days allow participants to ‘meet’ with teachers and careers advisors live online.  The sessions are open to anyone - school pupils, parents, adult learners, students and people looking to retrain for a different career.

Julie Maling, Careers & Parental Involvement Manager at Barking & Dagenham College said: “We are so pleased to be able to offer this service.  This is an opportunity for students, parents and those who simply want to explore their career options to do just that.  They will be able to directly ask our teachers questions, get more information and sign up for courses all from the comfort of your chair.”

Natalie Copsey, 34, is looking at doing a Working with Children course. She is just one of the participants who have already taken part in a virtual open day.  In her online meeting with Julie she was able to discuss the options available to her.  Natalie said: “I am pleased that I was able to get advice remotely.  It has helped me to decide what course I need to apply for.”

The College is holding a whole host of virtual events over the coming weeks to cover an array of subject areas.  These include subjects such as business and finance, health and social care, IT, 3D design, engineering, photography, construction design management, science and plumbing.  It is also an opportunity for participants to find out about the College’s new East London Institute of Technology and the courses being offered.

For each event, participants are invited to join in with an interactive Zoom meeting so that they can speak with the tutors and have their questions answered. Every attendee will have their questions answered; if time runs out during the session, a member of staff from the College will contact them to arrange a one-to-one virtual chat to answer their queries.

To take part, participants just simply need to register on the College’s website: www.bdc.ac.uk  

 

 

