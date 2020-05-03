COLEG CAMBRIA records generous hospital donation with popular video

@COLEGCAMBRIA staff donated hundreds of vital toiletry and health products to hospital patients @businesscambria

The college’s Work-based Learning team bought shampoo, shower gel, deodorant, hand wash and other items for Mold and Deeside community hospitals.

Patients were running low as their families are self-isolating and unable to visit because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

To mark the generous effort – which saw more than 300 items presented to nurses in past days – 20 work-based assessors and managers from Cambria took part in a short film, which is already proving popular on social media.

In the video, employees at the Mold branch of Iceland – which also donated products - are seen throwing toiletry bottles and tins to each other before they are passed from clip to clip by college tutors and lecturers and eventually received by medical staff at the hospitals.

@BusinessCambria @colegcambria heard that patients at Mold and Deeside hospital were running low on toiletries, our Work Based Learning Manager , Kate Muddiman and her assessing team decided to help. Thank you @IcelandFoods for your discount and donations. Watch their video here: pic.twitter.com/xjxhKtIcjy — Cambria For Business (@BusinessCambria) April 24, 2020

One bottle of shower gel is even transported using a drone, which added to the fun of the project, according to Work-based Learning Manager, Kate Muddiman.

“A member of the department – Mark Shaw – mentioned during one of our daily team chats that his wife and her colleagues were buying toiletries for patients as their families could not visit them.

“We all decided to contribute and with the support of Iceland were able to collect £250 and buy more than 300 products, which were split between Deeside and Mold hospitals.

“The video was something we came up with as way to encourage social distancing while thanking the staff at both the supermarket and hospital for all they are doing at this challenging time.

“It was also a lot of fun for our staff, and is proving popular online, so we hope people take a look and enjoy it.”

Mark’s wife Julie, a healthcare assistant at Mold Community Hospital, had previously purchased items herself, and had some donated by her local Tesco store.

“Everyone at the hospital would like to say a big thank you to both supermarkets and especially the Work-based Learning department at Coleg Cambria for their generosity and support,” she said.

“The staff and patients are very grateful, and the video was brilliant."

