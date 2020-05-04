 
Welsh Government is supporting students and universities dealing with the impact of coronavirus

Details
Education Minister Kirsty Williams has today (Monday, 4 May) published a policy statement outlining what the Welsh Government is doing to support universities and students dealing with the impact of coronavirus.

The Minister also emphasised her commitment to working with all governments of the UK and HM Treasury to agree a future settlement saying ‘the scale of the financial support required to maintain stability goes beyond what is available within devolved government budgets’.

The Minister said: “We remain committed to supporting our universities in their research excellence, with their UK-leading student experience offer, and as civic institutions responsible to their communities and to the nation.

“We have set out a policy statement which covers new and recent actions.

“As recognised by the sector across the UK, the scale of the financial support required to maintain stability goes beyond what is available within devolved government budgets, and we remain committed to working with all governments of the UK and HM Treasury on a future settlement.

“We look forward to working on a four nations basis as part of the university research taskforce.”

In the statement, the Minister outlines new and recent actions the Welsh Government has taken to address issues including:

  • Managing recruitment
  • Maintaining stability for students
  • Student Support
  • International activity
  • Financial Sustainability for Providers
  • Research and innovation

The Minister continued: “The Welsh Government is enormously grateful for the way higher education institutions in Wales have been dealing with the challenge of the COVID-19 outbreak and working to mitigate the impact on students and staff.

“They are working in a way that exemplifies a sense of civic mission, which continues to characterise Welsh higher education.”

