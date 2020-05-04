Gower College Swansea donates supplies to local food banks

@GowerCollegeSwa has helped to boost #FoodBank stocks by donating unused supplies from their canteens.
With the campuses currently closed due to Coronavirus, College staff have gifted supplies including crisps, confectionary and drinks to two food banks in Swansea, St Stephen’s Church and the Life Point Church in the Uplands.
“We are delighted to be able to help and support our local community as best we can during this time,” said Estates Manger Christian Harry.
Both food banks were extremely grateful for the donations.
