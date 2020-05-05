Spurgeon's College host 24 hours with Spurgeon event to bring comfort and hope around the world during this time of global pandemic

Christian leaders from around the world will come together virtually for 24-hours on Friday 8th May to read from Charles. H. Spurgeon’s work and draw spiritual insights from his words for Christians today. The virtual event will be streamed online with thousands of Christians from around the world expected to join, listen and pray.

24 hrs with Charles Spurgeon



On Friday 8th May from 9am BST, the College and its friends from around the world will be reading from Spurgeon’s sermons, letters and other works for 24 hours.



Link - https://t.co/wZT8NLOPnV#24hourswithCharlesSpurgeon pic.twitter.com/YpQupRxiMm — Spurgeon's College (@SpurgeonCollege) May 5, 2020

Letters and sermons from Spurgeon – including ‘galley proofs’ from the Spurgeon archives in London and from Saddleback Church Fouder, Pastor Rick Warren’s own family collection – will be read for the first time. Pastor Rick joins 47 other acclaimed speakers from around the world.

Charles Spurgeon – the most popular preacher in the Victorian world – founded Spurgeon’s College, London, England in 1856 who are playing host to the event. The gifted preacher, founded the College to train others to help spread the ‘good news’ to the needy world – with a focus on enabling disadvantaged young men to gain ministerial training. The sponsored event aims to raise funds to continue his legacy. Charles Spurgeon is celebrated by millions around the world for his spiritual insights and literary grace that remain as relevant to Christians’ today.

Principal of Spurgeon’s College, England, Revd Professor Philip McCormack MBE said:

“Charles Spurgeon spoke to Victorian London during the cholera outbreak. His teaching ministry had a profound impact upon the people of London, the United Kingdom and in many countries around the world. Previously unpublished words will be shared during our 24-hour sermon. I hope that Spurgeon’s spiritual insights will bring comfort and hope to Christians’ around the world during this time of global pandemic.”

General Secretary of the Baptist Union of Great Britain, Lynn Green said:

“The need to equip men and women for Christian mission, ministry and leadership in the contemporary world is as vital today as it was in Spurgeon’s day. I am delighted to be able to participate in this unique event to celebrate and invest in the raising up of Godly leaders for a time such as this.”

Founding Editor of Preaching magazine and Dean, Clamp Divinity School of Anderson University in Anderson, South Carolina, Michael Duduit said:

“We are delighted to play a part in this unique global event celebrating the ministry and legacy of Charles Spurgeon. Anderson University is blessed to share a special partnership with Spurgeon’s College, and like them we recognize the enormous contribution that Charles Spurgeon made to the church and to the task of preaching the gospel. Spurgeon stands among the most influential preachers in the history of the church, and his influence carries on into the 21st century. It is a joy to participate in recognizing Spurgeon’s work in this special event.”

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News @ImperialCollege Business School has introduced a new online, part-tim Sector News Over the series of our webinars we have spoken extensively about â€˜et Sector News Writing in the Telegraph today (Monday 4 May), Education Secretary Gav

General Director, BMS World Mission, Dr Kang-San Tan said:

“Spurgeon’s commitment to expository preaching provides a model for Christian witness globally in crisis situations such as our times today. Re-reading Spurgeon’s sermons is an invitation for us to live out a counter-cultural solidarity with sisters and brothers around the world, especially those from marginalised communities. This celebration of Spurgeon’s best work challenges Christians not only to proclaim the gospel in sermons but to live out the radical lifestyle of loving witness within our suffering communities.”

Principal of Vose Seminary, Perth, Australia; Distinguished Visiting International Scholar of Spurgeon’s College, Dr Brian Harris said:

“What a privilege to read a sermon by the “Prince of Preachers,” and to support Spurgeon’s College in their critical mission of preparing preachers, pastors and leaders for a 21st century world. I will be reading Spurgeon’s sermon “A World-Wide Welcome”. Based on Matthew 11:28, its exploration of Jesus’ invitation to “come unto me” is especially relevant in these troubled COVID-19 days.”

Founder and Director of Home for Good, Dr. Krish Kandiah said:

“Our society needs the church more than ever - to bring hope, help and inspiration. The church needs theological education and institutions like Spurgeon’s College to make sure it stays faithful and effective. I share in Charles Spurgeon’s passion for equipping the church to care for vulnerable children and have always found Spurgeon an inspiring communicator, as the master of the succinct illustration that could help the Bible come alive to new audiences - my prayer is that this event will help to spread help and hope to all who listen.”

Associate Publisher, B&H Academic, Madison Trammel said:

"It is an honor to be a part of Spurgeon College's 24 hours with Spurgeon event. The great Victorian-era preacher ministered through times of sickness, including a cholera outbreak in London in 1854, and he remains as relevant as ever for his faithful focus on the gospel and on pastoral care for the sick and suffering. Revisiting his words now, during this time of uncertainty and fear, will be an encouragement to believers around the world. If any who do not consider themselves Christians listen in as well, I pray they will be similarly comforted and drawn to Christ, just as Spurgeon would have wanted."

The 24-hour sermon will be live streamed around the world and will be available to view from Spurgeon’s College website or via YouTube.

Spurgeon’s College was set up by Charles. H. Spurgeon, the leading nonconformist preacher in London, England in 1856. The evangelical College is a member of the Baptist Union of Great Britain, the Evangelical Alliance and the Micah Network. As a confessional College, it is committed to studying and understanding the gospel of Jesus Christ as witnessed to by the Scriptures, and the challenges of the world in which this gospel is to be proclaimed.