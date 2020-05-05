 
School and students Harness Innovative Technology for Safe Virtual Graduation Ceremony

Details
@Thunderbird Grads Prepare to “Walk” Using Tele-Presence #Robots in Commencement 

Thunderbird School of Global Management students are refusing to let the coronavirus pandemic get in the way of celebrating their graduation together safely. 

This semester’s graduates will have to wait for their traditional in-person graduation ceremony, but the School is using mobile telepresence robots (also referred to as avatar robots) to stand in their places so they can “walk” virtually and have an experience of being awarded their degree in a public ceremony with the Dean.

Equipped with tablet computers, the remotely controlled robots use live video and audio for an interactive experience in real-time, the next best thing to being there in person.

This year’s graduates will be able to walk in any future commencement ceremony of their choosing, an experience they won’t have to miss out on. Having a Virtual Commencement on May 11 allows Thunderbird to celebrate our students at the time they complete their studies with family and friends watching live or at their convenience.

We are awed by the flexibility and resilience this year's graduates have shown as our university community adapted to the realities of COVID-19. The Virtual Commencement is our way of honoring them and their accomplishments, which are all the more impressive in this challenging time.

â€˜Businessâ€™ as usual for Borders College students
Sector News
@BordersCollege lecturers are continuing to provide first-class tuitio
A crucial time of year for many students, pivotal decisions are being taken that will shape future lives and careers: Better at Home with Local Higher Education?
Sector News
#GoHigherAtHome @MyNWRC @NRCCollege @SWCcollege @SRCchat @S_ERC and @B
Imperial launches new online Strategic Marketing Masterâ€™s programme
Sector News
@ImperialCollege Business School has introduced a new online, part-tim

