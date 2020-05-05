 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Imperial launches new online Strategic Marketing Master’s programme

Details
Hits: 141
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Dr Omar Merlo, Academic Co-Director of the MSc Strategic Marketing

@ImperialCollege Business School has introduced a new online, part-time Master’s in Strategic Marketing programme to cater for professionals looking to develop a deep understanding of marketing from a strategic perspective, without interrupting their career to undertake full-time study.

Launching in September 2020, the Master’s will provide students with the opportunity to undertake a two-year programme, graduating with the same programme certification as Imperial’s current one-year on-campus programme, and apply their learning to their jobs in real-time.

Imperial’s one-year on-campus MSc Strategic Marketing programme is ranked second in the world by QS in the World University Rankings, Masters in Marketing.

Drawing on world-class faculty and thought-leaders, the new online programme will provide a unique view of marketing - one where marketing fundamentals intersect with the latest thinking and tools in strategy, technology and innovation, and where marketing science is blended with managerial insights and data-driven decision making.

Dr Omar Merlo, Academic Co-Director of the MSc Strategic Marketing (online, part-time) says,

“This new programme format will enable students who cannot take a full year off to attend the programme on campus in London to do it in a blended fashion from anywhere in the world. We will combine the rigorous academic learning outcomes with a delivery method that takes further advantage of our innovative and exciting online learning tools.”

The online programme will begin with an on-campus induction week, which enables students to first connect in person. The programme will then be delivered via The Hub, Imperial’s bespoke online learning platform, ensuring that students receive a high-quality and supportive experience, comparable to its on-campus programmes.

During the two year programme, students will undertake nine core modules and six electives and have the opportunity to undertake a work-based project either in their current organisation or as a consultant for a company. A second on-campus session during the second year of the programme will allow students to reconnect in person and cement their friendships and networks.

Professor Andreas Eisingerich, Academic Co-Director of the programme says,

“We live in a very noisy, cluttered world. There is real demand for finding out how can you build a strong brand and how you can reach out digitally to build strong customer-brand relationships – this programme offers just that. The online offering has all the benefits from the face-to-face learning programme, but with flexibility to work whilst studying, and apply new knowledge in real-time.”

Advertisement

Further Education has been catapulted into a new business cycle in the past five weeks: Ethical Relationships post COVID-19
Sector News
Over the series of our webinars we have spoken extensively about â€˜et
Spurgeon's College host 24 hours with Spurgeon event to bring comfort and hope around the world during this time of global pandemic
Sector News
#24hourswithCharlesSpurgeon - WORLD EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL EVENT: PREVIOUSLY
Education Secretary:
Sector News
Writing in the Telegraph today (Monday 4 May), Education Secretary Gav

The online programme offers students exclusive electives that tap into the School’s leading position in analytics, data and science. Modules such as ‘Marketing Analytics’ and ‘Marketing Decision Making’ will equip professionals with advanced analytics skills which can be further developed through electives that have previously only been offered to students studying on the School’s MSc Business Analytics programme, to allow students to specialise in data analytics.

The programme also focuses on the other key areas within marketing such as ‘Crisis Management’, ‘Sustainable Marketing’ and ‘Brand Experience Design’, which allow professionals to develop domain expertise in the areas of their interest and broaden their understanding of how to solve business problems.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Further Education has been catapulted into a new business cycle in the past five weeks: Ethical Relationships post COVID-19
Sector News
Over the series of our webinars we have spoken extensively about ‘et
Spurgeon's College host 24 hours with Spurgeon event to bring comfort and hope around the world during this time of global pandemic
Sector News
#24hourswithCharlesSpurgeon - WORLD EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL EVENT: PREVIOUSLY
Education Secretary:
Sector News
Writing in the Telegraph today (Monday 4 May), Education Secretary Gav
High Value Courses Premium: Additional funding to encourage and support delivery of level 3 courses that enable a more productive economy
Sector News
Qualifications attracting high value courses premium - 16 to 19 fundin
FIKA OFFERS FREE COVID-19 PSYCHOLOGICAL SUPPORT PACKAGE TO ALL UK HIGHER AND FURTHER EDUCATION INSTITUTIONS
Sector News
@TheFikaApp rolls out positive-psychology-led sector support package t
CITY OF WOLVERHAMPTON COLLEGE A-LEVEL TUTORS HIT BACK AT REPORT
Sector News
@WolvColl Tutors have hit back at a report which states that a quarter
NEW ‘RETURN TO WORK’ SERVICE TO HELP EDUCATORS RESTART POST-LOCKDOWN OPERATIONS
Sector News
@BUREAUVERITAS LAUNCHES NEW ‘RETURN TO WORK’ SERVICE TO HELP EDUCA
Access Creative College brings together students and industry creatives to offer Virtual Festival
Sector News
Over the last month, @Access_Creative College (ACC) has brought togeth
‘Rethinking Education’ – Exploring the impact of today’s current climate on the education sector
Sector News
@Adobe has launched a brand new webinar series - ‘Rethinking Educati
Ufi Partnership Programme With Association Of Colleges
Sector News
Association of Colleges (AoC) will receive funding from Ufi to carry o
Coleg yn rhoi nwyddau i fanciau bwyd lleol
Sector News
Mae Coleg Gŵyr Abertawe wedi helpu rhoi hwb i stociau banciau bwyd dr
Gower College Swansea donates supplies to local food banks
Sector News
@GowerCollegeSwa has helped to boost #FoodBank stocks by donating unus

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4502)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page