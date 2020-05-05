‘Business’ as usual for Borders College students

@BordersCollege lecturers are continuing to provide first-class tuition to their students throughout the lockdown, coming up with new and innovative ideas in which to teach their subjects.

Joanne Ayling, a lecturer in Business Studies at Borders College, is doing just that, after coming up with the idea of an online question and answer session with her HND Business Year 1 students.

Currently studying their Business Law Unit, the students took part in the session, run by Joanne’s husband James Ayling, who is a retired non-practising solicitor.

The 40-minute session saw James speak to the students about his experience in Contract and Constitutional Law. With his wealth of knowledge, he answered questions about the Brexit Bill in relation to the law.

The students were well engaged, with a constant flow of questions coming through, and described the session as very entertaining and informative.

Joanne Ayling commented:

“Having just finished teaching my students about Contract Law and Company Formation, I decided it would be a great idea to set up an online question and answer session on law with my husband James.

“This is a difficult time for both staff and students but we are pulling together and coming up with new and unique ways in which to deliver our subjects. The session was a great success, with the students well engaged and asking all the right questions.”

Student, Jessica Elder, commented:

"Speaking with a solicitor, who has dealt with a lot of what we have been taught, was so beneficial in helping me understand that, whilst contract law is a little long-winded, it is unbelievably important. James gave us some very good information in relation to business law, contracts and other areas.

“We were extremely engaged in the lecture and all our questions were answered in a clear manner.

“The experience has been so beneficial to our course and our learning, and any opportunity to repeat that would be a privilege for myself and other students.”

James is familiar with the College, after spending a number of years as Board Secretary on the College Board, and understands the importance of students continuing their studies as best possible throughout the lockdown.

Such was the success of the session, Joanne hopes to invite James back into the College, once open for business again, to deliver further question and answer sessions.

