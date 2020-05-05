 
Latest NEU survey shows widespread concern amongst members about social distancing

Details
National Education Union

@NEUnion survey shows widespread concern amongst members about social distancing due to #Coronavirus

 

  • Snapshot survey of over 2,000 school staff shows significant concerns about effectiveness of present social-distancing measures in schools.
  • One third of educators have self-isolated since March.
  • Only 11% have access to regular temperature checks in their school.

 

Over the weekend (2-3 May) the National Education Union conducted a snapshot survey of 2,560 mainstream school staff in England about the management of the Covid-19 crisis. Amidst constant speculation about when and how schools will re-open, the results highlight serious concerns from key workers about the preparedness of schools to open safely to an increased number of pupils.

 

The findings showed:

 

  • Almost a quarter (23%) of staff are currently shielding to protect themselves or a member of their household, owing to pre-existing medical conditions or pregnancy. This is higher in London (28%).
  • A third of educators (30%) have spent time in self-isolation since lockdown was imposed. This was higher amongst respondents in London (36%).
  • Just 1.5% of those surveyed have been tested for Coronavirus. This tracks very closely with the number in the survey who have been diagnosed as having the virus.

 

1,931 of the respondents are regularly attending work in their school and thus able to see first-hand the preparedness or otherwise for a greater expansion in pupil numbers when lockdown eases.

 

  • Just 11% of this group said their school was conducting a temperature check for staff and pupils.
  • Around a quarter (22%) of these respondents said their school did not have sufficient soap and/or hand sanitiser. The same proportion said there was no routine of hand washing at their school.
  • 61% of respondents said they were ‘concerned’ or ‘very concerned’ about the social distancing measures in their school for pupils. This is in the context of just 2% of pupils attending school, according to national statistics.
  • When the question turned to similar measures for staff, 50% expressed concern. One in five are ‘very concerned’.

 

On these final two questions, the results for those attending school – the 1,931 subgroup – were as follows:

 

How confident are you that the social distancing measures for pupils at school are appropriate?

 

Very confident

4%

Confident

14%

Neither confident nor concerned

22%

Concerned

32%

Very concerned

29%

How confident are you that the social distancing measures for staff at school are appropriate?

 

Very confident

6%

Confident

22%

Neither confident nor concerned

23%

Concerned

30%

Very concerned

20%

 

These views were consistent across primary and secondary sectors.

 

Commenting on the findings of the survey, Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

 

“Teachers, heads and support staff have been working hard since mid-March to support each one of their pupils, whether at school or remotely. Throughout this time school leaders have done their level best to ensure the safety of staff and pupils alike, but this can only go so far. It is clear from the findings of this survey that much more needs to be done to equip schools for the road ahead.

 

“With thousands of new cases of Covid-19 announced each day, the Government is being premature in its off-the-record briefings about school re-openings.  We have written repeatedly to the Government to get them to reveal their modelling of the spread of the virus in schools and with what measures they are planning to mitigate the obvious risks for adults working in schools, as well as children’s families, particularly those living with vulnerable relatives. We have not yet received any reply.

 

“There should be no mad rush to re-open schools. It must be done with great care, and alongside a profession who feel confident about safety measures being adequate and fit for purpose. Parents also agree with us – they have shown immense patience in recent weeks, for which all school staff are grateful. But that goodwill and effort from the public will be squandered by returning pupils too hastily. Safety must come first.

“We need to see evidence of a sustained downward trend in cases, a national plan for social distancing and PPE, comprehensive access to testing for staff and pupils and a whole school strategy for when cases emerge before plans can be made to open schools on a wider basis than at present.”

 

 

