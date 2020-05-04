 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Thousands of people take part in ground-breaking coronavirus research

Details
Hits: 114
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
University of Bristol Logo

@CO90s and @BristolUni with funding by @EBIBristol launch groundbreaking #Covid_19 research

Over 6000 took part in this ground-breaking research within the first 3 weeks of it launching, which is being conducted by Children of the 90s, a study from the University of Bristol. However there are still many more local people out there who the study are trying to reach.

Children of the 90s is a world-renowned health study which has tracked mothers and their children from the Avon area since their birth in 1991/92. They launched this new piece of research in order to better understand the hidden iceberg of people who may have the virus but report only minor symptoms – perhaps not even realising it is COVID-19. Understanding prevalence and impact of COVID-19 (and population control of the outbreak) is crucial in order help stem the rate of infection and manage future mitigating tasks like Lockdown.

Professor Nic Timpson, Principal Investigator explained: “Children of the 90s is in a unique position because we have such a large cohort of people who are actively part of the study and who represent groups with differing clinical risk. We’ve got data going back over 30 years and this coupled with our most recent questionnaire will allow us to better understand the population dynamics of the disease and the fallout from out attempts to stop it.”

The study has already played a role in helping to build evidence to help government policy on the virus and this new research, funded by the Elizabeth Backwell Institute, will provide even more data to help scientists across the UK and the world.

Professor Timpson continued: “We’ve had an incredible response from the people who are part of our study. We couldn’t do this vital work without our participants and this is why we’re keen to reach as many of our participants as we possibly can. Even if you haven’t done anything with the study for years, we’re urging you to get back in touch and to help us spread the word amongst your family and friends too. This is a way you can make a real difference to the pandemic.”

Dr James Dodd, Respiratory Consultant at Southmead Hospital, said: “As a consultant here at Southmead Hospital, I know how important this Children of the 90s study is right now in the fight against coronavirus. If you’re a participant, and can spare 10 minutes to answer this questionnaire, it will help government understand how many people may have had this virus, even without symptoms, and this will help us manage the infection more quickly. Thanks for your help, and for doing your bit for the NHS”.

Advertisement

Josh is Engineering his future with SERC
Sector News
Josh Attwood, currently based in the Kingdom of Bahrain, proves that d
Universities Must Step Up to Survive After COVID-19
Sector News
Latest research by @QF (Qatar Foundation) and @TheEIU : Students will
Evesham College celebrates 50 years - and wants to help former student reconnect
Sector News
@EveshamColWCG part of @WCollegeGroup celebrates their 50th anniversar

If you were born in the Avon area between April 1991 and 1992 then you may be eligible to take part. Parents of the original study children can also answer the simple questionnaire. To get back in touch, text your full name and date of birth to 07772 909090 or visit www.childrenofthe90s.ac.uk

You may also be interested in these articles:

Josh is Engineering his future with SERC
Sector News
Josh Attwood, currently based in the Kingdom of Bahrain, proves that d
Universities Must Step Up to Survive After COVID-19
Sector News
Latest research by @QF (Qatar Foundation) and @TheEIU : Students will
Evesham College celebrates 50 years - and wants to help former student reconnect
Sector News
@EveshamColWCG part of @WCollegeGroup celebrates their 50th anniversar
Barton Peveril Teacher Makes PPE for NHS
Sector News
@bartonpeveril Subject Leader for Product Design, David Horwood, has c
Getting the UK back to work
Sector News
Researchers @TheIFS discuss some of the ways in which policy should ri
Latest NEU survey shows widespread concern amongst members about social distancing
Sector News
@NEUnion survey shows widespread concern amongst members about social
Eligibility for government childcare offers protected
Sector News
Temporary measures ensure critical workers will still be eligible for
‘Business’ as usual for Borders College students
Sector News
@BordersCollege lecturers are continuing to provide first-class tuitio
A crucial time of year for many students, pivotal decisions are being taken that will shape future lives and careers: Better at Home with Local Higher Education?
Sector News
#GoHigherAtHome @MyNWRC @NRCCollege @SWCcollege @SRCchat @S_ERC and @B
Imperial launches new online Strategic Marketing Master’s programme
Sector News
@ImperialCollege Business School has introduced a new online, part-tim
Survey suggests COVID-19 could have long-term benefits for family life
Sector News
Parents forced to work from home as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic
Education Secretary:
Sector News
Writing in the Telegraph today (Monday 4 May), Education Secretary Gav

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Qatar Foundation
Qatar Foundation has published a new article: Universities Must Step Up to Survive After COVID-19 29 minutes ago
SERC
SERC has published a new article: Josh is Engineering his future with SERC 34 minutes ago
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College has published a new article: Barton Peveril Teacher Makes PPE for NHS 38 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4506)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page