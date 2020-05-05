Evesham College celebrates 50 years - and wants to help former student reconnect

A college in Evesham is celebrating half a century in the town and is looking to reunite students from its early years.

Evesham College was established in 1970 and has been at the heart of the town’s community for 50 years.

It is part of college group WCG which also includes Pershore and Malvern Hills colleges in Worcestershire.

Since opening, the college has developed its offering and now offers courses for school leavers, apprenticeships, University-level courses, access to higher education and part-time professional and leisure courses.

Over the course of the last five decades tens of thousands of students have walked through its doors and gone on to forge successful careers locally, and now the college is hoping to help former course-mates to reconnect.

Ex-students are being encouraged to send through fond memories and photos from their time studying there, helping to create a picture of life at Evesham College through the decades.

Helen Kinghorn, Group Deputy Principal at WCG, said: “We’re celebrating 50 years of serving Evesham’s community and it would be wonderful to hear all of the fond memories students have from their time with us.

“For many, Evesham College will have been their first experience out of school and others may have joined the college later in life to up-skill and gain qualifications to take the next step in their careers.

“The college will have played a key role in thousands of people’s lives not only in the town, but across the wider region too.

“Past students will have made some incredible friendships here too and hopefully we will be able to help rekindle some of those old friendships

“It’s a landmark year for Evesham College and we want everyone who has been a part of its history to be a part of this celebration.”

