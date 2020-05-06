 
3 in 10 UK SMEs are relying on the government furlough scheme

Details
Jonathan Richards, CEO and Co-Founder of Breathe

@BreatheHR releases features to support #furloughed staff 

Breathe, the HR software provider for SMEs, today announces the introduction of new features to manage workers on furlough.

It’s estimated that 3 in 10 UK SMEs are relying on the government furlough scheme to maintain current staffing level. As SMEs form the backbone of the UK economy, this is a pressing concern. In response, Breathe has released additional features to enable SMEs to navigate the difficulties presented by the coronavirus crisis. They allow employers to track sickness, annual leave and HR data for furloughed employees, as well as monitor the status of office equipment and track where employees are working. 

Breathe’s new features provide transparency during this period, ensuring furloughed members of staff stay informed with company activity and can access platform features whilst they aren’t working. The new furlough capability allows customers to easily log who is on furlough, which does not use up any leave allowances. Once logged, they’ll be visible on the dashboard, providing employers with full visibility at all times. Employers can divide workers into ‘furloughed’ and ‘non-furloughed’ categories and issue relevant communications to each group.

Jonathan Richards, CEO and Co-Founder of Breathe commented:

“This is a deeply worrying period for SMEs with many having to furlough employees in order to stay afloat. We’re supporting the SME community through this difficult time by releasing new features to help them manage their people, keep staff engaged and ensure those on furlough still feel part of the company.

“Businesses must not become complacent when it comes to company culture. Communicating clearly with employees and still investing in their development is crucial during this crisis and beyond. After all, they’re the ones who are going to drive the business forward when all this is over.”

