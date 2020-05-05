Moreton Morell College apprentice wins prestigious prize

An apprentice in Warwickshire with an ‘exceptional gift’ for joinery has won a prestigious prize.

Josh Lewis, who is studying a Level 3 Advanced Apprenticeship in Architectural Joinery at Moreton Morrell College, part of WCG (formerly Warwickshire College Group), has been recognised by a member of the City of London Livery Companies.

He was invited to the official residence of the Lord Mayor of London prior to the Coronavirus lockdown to be presented with the annual prize of £500 awarded by the Worshipful Company of Joiners and Ceilers, which is one of the trade guilds known as livery companies.

The Livery Company Prizes are organised by City & Guilds and each year a number of City of London Livery Companies present prizes to learners who have excelled whilst working towards a qualification in their particular craft or industry.

Josh, who lives in Moreton-in-Marsh, studies a day a week at WCG whilst working at OFW Joinery in Stratford-upon-Avon where he has been employed for three years.

The 20-year-old said: “I feel very lucky to win. It’s great to have the recognition from such a prestigious organisation and the awards ceremony at Mansion House was a special occasion.

“I really enjoy my work and combining that with studying has been great for me. The tutors are great and very helpful, and keen to put us forward for competitions and awards to demonstrate our skills.”

Josh has twice been placed in a craft competition held in London on behalf of the Worshipful Company of Joiners and Ceilers, and has won the Advanced Joinery category of the regional Skillbuild competition as a Level 2 apprentice.

In nominating Josh for this award, WCG carpentry and joinery lecturer John Billings said: “During his time at college, Josh has shown that he has an exceptional gift for joinery and an admirable work ethic. He is self-motivated and completes every task to an extremely high level.

“Josh is a pleasure to teach and is always carrying out extra projects to help others. He will often be seen helping other students with their work and giving them advice. Josh is a credit to himself, the college and his employer.”

