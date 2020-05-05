 
Prospective students can still apply to Barnsley College

Details
@BarnsleyCollege is still accepting online applications for courses starting in September 2020.

Rated outstanding by Ofsted, Barnsley College and Barnsley Sixth Form College offer education for everyone; including full and part-time vocational courses, A Levels, technical courses (T Levels), apprenticeships and university-level courses.

A range of courses are available including Animal Care; Art, Design and Fashion; Digital and Computing; Engineering; Horticulture; Music; and Travel and Tourism.

Courses are taught by expert tutors and students can enjoy all the benefits of the College’s state-of- the-art buildings and fantastic facilities.

Mel Jenkinson, Director of Recruitment, Marketing and Communications at the College, said:

“We understand it is a difficult time and we want to reassure all prospective students that there is a place for them at Barnsley College. By completing an application form on our website, www.barnsley.ac.uk, they will start their journey to becoming a student here at Barnsley College - and we will be with them every step of the way.  

“For any current Year 11 students who are unsure of their options once they leave school, our Information Advisors are still available to offer information, advice and guidance about any of our study programmes. Get in touch with the friendly team by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..”  

