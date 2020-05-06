Cardiff and Vale College student Lucy is working at the Covid coalface

@CAVC Access to Nursing and Midwifery student Lucy Richards is helping out with the #NHS response to the Coronavirus pandemic – working as a Health Care Assistant on a hospital’s Covid wards.

The 25-year-old from Bridgend is working at the Princess of Wales Hospital while completing her CAVC course. She has been a Health Care Assistant at the hospital for a year and a half.

“In normal circumstances I work all over the hospital but during the pandemic I’m working on the Covid wards,” Lucy explained. “My role as a Health Care Assistant includes many responsibilities.”

Lucy assists patients with personal care and feeding if needed, as well as providing emotional support to patients and their families through difficult periods during their stay in hospital. She also assists the nurses with clinical procedures such as taking blood sugar readings, taking and documenting physiological observations and helping out during emergencies such as rapid responses and cardiac arrests.

Lucy is due to start university in September.

“I studied the Access to Higher Education Diploma in Health Care at Cardiff and Vale College to get the credentials I need to go on to study Midwifery at university level,” she said. “The course provided me with the relevant knowledge and skills which have benefitted me while working in healthcare during the pandemic – it has also made me a more effective communicator and given me more confidence.”

In the meantime, she will continue to work at the Princess of Wales Hospital.

“Working on the Covid wards does come with its emotional struggles because you become very aware of the risks of catching the virus and even taking it home to your family,” Lucy said. “It also can be difficult as during this pandemic staff are being faced with more bereavements than we usually would and it definitely can take its toll.

“However, I am really proud to be working alongside such an amazing team of health care professionals, and I believe it has taught me so much that will change the way I care for patients in future.”

