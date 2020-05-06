 
Keighley College Apprentices take part in ventilator challenge

Two #apprentices from @KeighleyCollege are supporting a local engineering company in manufacturing parts for the Ventilator Challenge.

Keighley-based Yorkshire Precision Engineering Ltd specialise in computer numerical control mill and turned parts. Due to the recent pandemic, there has been an increased demand for ventilators across the care sector. As a result, the firm has joined the VentilatorChallenegeUK consortium; a collection of businesses who have come together to produce medical ventilators.

Working closely with Keighley College, two students on the Level 3 Advanced Engineering Apprenticeship have been gaining experience at the firm. Daniel Fuller has been on his apprenticeship since August 2018, enabling him to develop valuable engineering knowledge and experience. Samuel Steventon has been an apprentice at Keighley College since January 2019 and transferred to Yorkshire Precision Engineering Ltd in recently March, following the closure of a local company.

Both apprentices have been supporting the production of ventilator parts, including setting tooling and monitoring the performance and consistency of the two parts.

Lynda Laybourne, sales and finance director at Yorkshire Precision Engineering Ltd, said:

“Daniel and Samuel have been instrumental in the production of ventilator components. As part of the Ventilator Challenge, the team has produced a fantastic 8,000 parts within a week. We’ve been working tirelessly around the clock to make this happen; the apprentices’ work ethic is admirable and we’re incredibly proud that they can help us fight against the virus.”

Ronnie Magee, deputy head of Keighley College, said “Our apprenticeships are extremely valuable and this is shown through the masses of practical skills and knowledge developed during their time at great local firms. Yorkshire Precision Engineering Ltd are committed to its apprentices and has ensured Daniel and Samuel have stayed working during these challenging times to help manufacture and inspect the high value ventilator parts.”

Yorkshire Precision Engineering Ltd have produced 8,000 brass turned parts and 4,000 plastic mill parts as part of The Ventilator Challenge and will be distributed to hospitals across the country.

