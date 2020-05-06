 
Skillsoft offers free access to online learning for NHS employees and their families

@Skillsoft, a leading global provider of high-quality cloud-based learning, is offering #NHS employees and their household family members free access, for 60 days to its complete portfolio of eLearning resources - Skillsoft Expert –  with immediate effect.  

Free access for NHS Trusts, employees and their family members is now being rolled out across NHS Trusts and organisations, which includes full access to Skillsoft’s award-winning eLearning Platform and Content, including books, videos and complete training courses for skills covering Technology and Developer, Business and Leadership and Business Continuity. 

In the midst of such an unprecedented global health crisis, we all owe so much to the courage and dedication of NHS staff.  While many front-line NHS staff have little time available for learning right now, Skillsoft hopes its online eLearning service will be valuable to their families, many of whom could be spending long periods on their own. 

Many NHS Trusts, including Frimley Health NHS Trust and Cambridge University Hospital NHS, already take advantage of Skillsoft’s online eLearning service to help their employees enhance and acquire new commercial skills.  Registration for those looking to take advantage of the free access will be quick and simple, allowing NHS employees and their families to engage with Skillsoft’s vast library of courseware, eBooks, audio books, videos, and hands-on practice labs immediately. 

“I do believe there is something that everyone can learn in our offering, be it a technical discipline like Software Coding or Accountancy, or a soft skill such as Time Management,” said Steve Wainwright, Managing Director EMEA at Skillsoft. 

“There will be no cost and no restrictions on access to the service for NHS employees and their household family members.  Simply put, this is our way of saying “Thank You” to everyone in the extended NHS family for the heroic service you are providing to this country.”

