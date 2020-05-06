 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

ACCA to introduce remote exam-taking due to #Coronavirus disruption

Details
Hits: 137
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
ACCA logo

@ACCANews (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) is introducing new flexibility for ACCA students around the world to enable them to take their exams at home or in another location in circumstances where centre-based exam sittings are disrupted.

This development will ensure the robust and secure way of using the latest technology to enable remote invigilation of ACCA Qualification exams, to give its students reassurance that they can continue their exam journey in the face of Covid-19 disruption.

Alan Hatfield, ACCA’s executive director, strategy and development says: ‘We recognise the disruption and frustration the pandemic and resulting exam cancellations have caused for our students and their desire to progress, and this development will ensure their opportunity to do so.’

‘We’re targeting June to enable this for our on-demand exams (Applied Knowledge and Foundation level exams) and September for our session-based Applied Skills exams. We’re still exploring the situation for our Strategic Professional exams and we’ll provide updates soon.’

Under remote invigilation, exams are taken online and supervised remotely by a live invigilator. There is a thorough system of checks involving biometrics, artificial intelligence and recording – rigour, security and integrity are paramount.

Alan Hatfield continues: ‘ACCA aims to offer remote invigilation to students as widely as possible in circumstances and locations where our centre-based exams will need to be cancelled for health and safety reasons, or are affected by disruption. Exam entry is open for September and we know students are already planning for this session. We advise students to book exams in their local centre as usual and we’ll provide updates if circumstances change.

‘We’re consulting with our learning partners on its introduction and how best to support our students, and we’ll continue to learn from their experience – and that of our students – on how remote invigilation might be further developed in the future.’

ACCA will be using the latest in invigilation technology, providing assurance to regulators that ACCA’s exams have the same security and integrity around the world, whether that’s in an exam centre, at home or in a workplace. 

ACCA will provide more details as it moves nearer to enabling remote invigilation and it has produced a comprehensive set of online Q&As which students should refer to for more information.

Alan Hatfield concludes: ‘In these uncertain times we believe this innovative development will help students progress on their ACCA journey to becoming professionally qualified accountants.’

Advertisement

SERC Launch Online Support for Industry
Sector News
@S_ERC (SERC) has launched a comprehensive programme of online support
Careers education: a mixed picture
Sector News
Why good quality careers education is so important How did you end up
Curriculum transition extended for a year
Sector News
Our new framework puts the curriculum front and centre of inspection.

You may also be interested in these articles:

SERC Launch Online Support for Industry
Sector News
@S_ERC (SERC) has launched a comprehensive programme of online support
Careers education: a mixed picture
Sector News
Why good quality careers education is so important How did you end up
Curriculum transition extended for a year
Sector News
Our new framework puts the curriculum front and centre of inspection.
Harrow College and Uxbridge College jointly hit No. 1 spot
Sector News
Students and staff at @HarrowCollege / @uxbridgecollege are celebratin
The actual costs of delivering apprenticeships
Sector News
“Costs of delivering apprenticeship standards” is a report for @If
Closing dates approaching for EQA and funding consultations
Sector News
Public consultations on changes to funding and a simplified external q
Furloughed construction workers can polish up their skills after time spent off the job on coronavirus lockdown.
Sector News
@CITB_UK help furloughed construction workers can polish up their skil
NEU and Parentkind write to Gavin Williamson about potential re-opening of schools
Sector News
@NEUnion and @Parentkind write to @GavinWilliamson about potential re-
Certified Network Cable Installer (CNCI®) Program Now Available Remotely
Sector News
@CNettraining had adapted the Certified Network Cable Installer (CNCI
The closing date countdown has begun for two major Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education consultations
Sector News
Closing dates for @IfATechEd's #EQA and #funding consultations are fas
College provides free visors for care homes
Sector News
@BarkingCollege has produced visors for donation to local care homes,
Success in online learning celebrated
Sector News
@BarkingCollege is holding monthly celebrating success events via Zoom

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4510)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page