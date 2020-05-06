Free wellbeing-themed online CPD for practitioners launched

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

@EYAlliance and A free programme of #CPD covering wellbeing-themed topics such as anxiety and child neglect has been launched.

The 'Wellbeing during the Coronavirus Outbreak' online training programme, developed by the Early Years Alliance and EduCare, contains five courses on:

Understanding anxiety: a one-hour course to help practitioners understand anxiety and to support children and young people who may be experiencing it. Understanding low mood and depression: a one-hour course to help practitioners support children and young people who may be experiencing low mood or depression. Understanding self-harm: a one-hour course to help practitioners understand why someone self-harms and to provide helpful advice on how to support individuals who may be self-harming. Online safety: a two-hour course to help practitioners understand how technology is changing, the nature of children and young people’s online world, and the risk and protective factors when going online. Child neglect: a three-hour course to raise awareness of neglect and to help practitioners to understand the factors that may contribute to it, including the signs and indicators of neglect and how to report it. There is also advice on how practitioners can support a child or young person experiencing neglect.

All courses are free until the end of June. They are certified by the CPD-Certification Service with each course providing CPD credits and some being benchmarked at Level 2.

Michael Freeston, director of quality improvement at the Early Years Alliance, said:

‘We hope that all practitioners will take advantage of this offer.’

We've launched a FREE bundle of online courses focussing on wellbeing during the coronavirus outbreak with EduCare.



The 5 CPD-recognised courses offer practical advice on understanding & managing anxiety, low mood & depression & guidance on online safety https://t.co/t7Ze7xIf8y pic.twitter.com/W4rVlMBLcH Advertisement How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page Sector News @S_ERC (SERC) has launched a comprehensive programme of online support Sector News Why good quality careers education is so important How did you end up Sector News Our new framework puts the curriculum front and centre of inspection. May 4, 2020