30 hours funding flexibilities

Today’s Education blog looks at media reporting of our new measures to ensure parents can continue to access the government’s 30 hours free childcare or Tax-Free Childcare offer if they fall below the minimum income requirement due to COVID-19.
The department’s announcement on introducing this temporary flexibility for the government’s childcare offers was covered in the Sun, Nursery World and Your Money.
Nursery World has also published online an exclusive opinion piece from Minister Ford which also summarises the range of measures in place to support the early years sector during this challenging time.
Minister for Children’s and Families Vicky Ford said:
Juggling the demands of work and childcare is never easy for parents, and now more than ever they have our full support. Nurseries, childminders and all our early years settings are working hard to continue offering safe and high-quality childcare places for critical workers and parents of vulnerable children.
No parent whose income falls as a result of this virus should lose their eligibility for free childcare at this time. That’s why we are confirming that anyone who was previously eligible should remain so.
I am also asking local authorities to extend the validity of 30 hours codes of any parents who have missed their chance to reconfirm. This will help smooth the transition period when settings reopen.
