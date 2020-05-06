https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/05/06/30-hours-funding-flexibilities/

30 hours funding flexibilities Posted by: shannynquinn, Posted on: 6 May 2020 - Categories: Uncategorized

Today’s Education blog looks at media reporting of our new measures to ensure parents can continue to access the government’s 30 hours free childcare or Tax-Free Childcare offer if they fall below the minimum income requirement due to COVID-19.

The department’s announcement on introducing this temporary flexibility for the government’s childcare offers was covered in the Sun, Nursery World and Your Money.

Nursery World has also published online an exclusive opinion piece from Minister Ford which also summarises the range of measures in place to support the early years sector during this challenging time.

Minister for Children’s and Families Vicky Ford said: