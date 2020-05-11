Moran warns lack of qualified teachers in Alternative Provision is unacceptable

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

Responding to a Centre for Social Justice report of where in the country pupils educated in alternative provision have a poor-to-zero chance of receiving a quality education, Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson Layla Moran said:

“This report shows the startling disparities in our country and exposes a catastrophic failure of leadership from the Tory Government to tackle educational inequality.

"The students in Alternative Provision are some of our most vulnerable. It is unacceptable that there are local authorities with no qualified teachers in Alternative Provision.

"The Government needs to do better than this postcode lottery. Even one child failed is one too many.”

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News "Social media is a disaster for intellectual property" - One month lef Sector News @SouthwarkColl ege is offering free online courses to help individuals Sector News A games designer has gone back to @CoventryCollege to teach the very s