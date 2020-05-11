Barnsley College Sport students experience business start up advice

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

@BarnsleyCollege Higher Education Physical Activity, Health and Exercise students gained valuable business support from experts at Launchpad Barnsley, to enhance their knowledge of getting digital health and exercise products onto the market.

The online workshops provided students with the chance to learn how to start-up a company, manage cash flow, plan, market, pitch and design a product or service. In addition, students developed their communication and team working skills and gained vital experience of working with industry experts.

Physical Activity, Health and Exercise student Saffron Smith said: “The Launchpad workshops were very useful as it showed me how to set up different plans and the things to consider when thinking about starting a business.”

Katy Owen, also studying Physical Activity, Health and Exercise, added: “It was a great experience with Launchpad. I really enjoyed the activities we did within the sessions. We were given some great advice and lots of suggestions when it comes to having an idea for a business.”

Lliam Dickinson, Sport tutor at Barnsley College and organiser of the workshops, said: “As a teaching team we organised the workshops with Launchpad because we want students to feel that running their own business is a realistic ambition. Workshops like this are important because students are getting personalised and specialist advice. Most importantly it gives them a different option in terms of progressing into self-employment.”

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News A games designer has gone back to @CoventryCollege to teach the very s Sector News The Trailblazer has analysed the responses from the consultation and h Sector News https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/05/07/school-reopening-covid19/Schoo