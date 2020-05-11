 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Coventry College Games designer comes full circle to teach the very course he once studied

Details
Hits: 93
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A games designer has gone back to @CoventryCollege to teach the very same course that changed his life.

Joseph Casey is now teaching the Level 3 Games Art and Design course at Coventry College’s campus on Henley Road for around 50 students - five years after leaving the College to eventually gain a first class honours degree in games design at Teesside University.

The 23-year-old has long-held ambitions of becoming a game designer, but after taking a call from his former college lecturer about a vacancy on his former course, Joseph couldn’t resist.

He said: “The games design department at Coventry College holds a special place in my heart as it was the first place that I felt like I fitted in, and made friends for life.

“I was bullied throughout my secondary school life because of being on crutches and being overweight for four years - all because of a rugby tackle that went wrong when I was in year 7 - but all of that is now behind me.

“After leaving school I decided to follow a passion of mine - gaming - and as soon as I joined Coventry College it was like a totally different world.

“Mixing with others who had the same interests as me gave me a massive confidence boost, and it was just a pleasure to go into a creative and friendly environment without being judged.

“Because of Coventry College I now have a group of six close friends. After college we all went off to Teesside to study together, and three of us now have jobs within the gaming industry.

“I feel like I owe the college a lot for what they have done for me, and when I got the call asking if I’d be interested in coming back to teach, it was like receiving a call inviting me back home - I didn’t hesitate.”

Joseph teaches students the basics of how to design and make props used in computer games, such as barrels and weapons using industry-standard software, before eventually progressing students to designing their own unique games.

Joseph added: “The software we use on the course is the same that is used to design games such as Fortnite and Gears of War, so these courses really do help to lay the foundations for students to pursue a career within gaming.

Advertisement

Update on senior leader review (7 May 2020)
Sector News
The Trailblazer has analysed the responses from the consultation and h
Schools reopening speculation
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/05/07/school-reopening-covid19/Schoo
Barnsley College Sport students experience business start up advice
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege Higher Education Physical Activity, Health and Exerci

“One of my friends who I studied with at Coventry College is now working for Rockstar - the maker of Grand Theft Auto - as a games tester, while another of my friends tests out the Apple arcade games, which just goes to show how far you can go!”

From 19 May, prospective students will be able to go online to find out more about the hundreds of courses that are run across a range of subjects at the city’s leading further education provider, and Joseph revealed the overriding lesson he learned during his student days.

He said: “If there’s one piece of knowledge I wish I could tell my younger self, and what I tell my current crop of students now, is that you have to fail to succeed, as it’s ultimately failure and mistakes that enable you to learn and grow.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

BEV'S STITCH IN TIME SAVES THE NHS FRONTLINE
Sector News
@OLDHAMCollegeâ€™s Sewing Academy was forced to close when Coronavirus
Captain Tom Moore receives Freedom award during City of Londonâ€™s first â€˜virtualâ€™ ceremony
Sector News
The first ever Freedom of the City of London ceremony to be conducted
5 Tests for Government before schools can re-open
Sector News
NEU has launched 5 tests for Government before schools can re-open. We
New Coronavirus Bill proposals to allow students to end contracts early
Sector News
#NotStayingNotPaying - @NUSScotland has welcomed Scottish Governmentâ€
Filipino Trade Unionist receives NASUWT International Solidarity Award
Sector News
The @NASUWT â€“ the Teachersâ€™ Union, has today presented its Interna
Cross party call to ramp up support for students in crisis
Sector News
@LibDems Education Spokesperson @LaylaMoran is leading a cross party c
Update on senior leader review (7 May 2020)
Sector News
The Trailblazer has analysed the responses from the consultation and h
Schools reopening speculation
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/05/07/school-reopening-covid19/Schoo
Barnsley College Sport students experience business start up advice
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege Higher Education Physical Activity, Health and Exerci
Traineeships are a vehicle for social mobility - Additional traineeship flexibility provided by DfE
Sector News
This operational guidance provides further detailed information on new
Student-led AI system wins top prize in the University of Bristolâ€™s New Enterprise Competition
Sector News
Kaedim was founded last year by Computer Science with Innovation Maste
Doctors graduate early as the University of Plymouth boosts support for NHS
Sector News
The next generation of doctors from @PlymUnihâ€™s Peninsula Medical Sc

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4514)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page