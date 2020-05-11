Free online courses to help individuals learn new skills and improve existing ones as they re-enter the workplace

@SouthwarkColl ege is offering free online courses to help individuals learn new skills and improve existing ones so they can enter or re-enter the workplace.

The new employability short courses will support job seekers to increase confidence and boost their CV. They have been specifically designed to ensure that the content matches the skills required and valued by employers.

Learners will benefit from studying at their own pace at home and around family, work or other commitments. They will also have access to a tutor or assessor virtually or by email/telephone and receive support with improving their job applications and interview techniques and finding job vacancies with Southwark College’s employer partners across central London, such as Guys & St Thomas Hospital, Barclays, Santander and the local authority.

Annette Cast, Principal at Southwark College, said: “We know how challenging the current situation is and the uncertainty and anxiety during these unprecedented times. As well as continuing to support students during this challenging period, we wanted to keep giving individuals the opportunity to develop their skills and knowledge at this difficult time whilst they are at home.”

The online courses are available in a range of subjects, including IT, Support Work in Schools, Customer Service, Business Administration and Functional Skills in English and Maths.

Southwark College offers vocational courses, A levels, higher education programmes, apprenticeships and CIPD and short courses in a wide range of subjects. As well as English, Maths, ESOL and supported learning courses to help students gain the qualifications, professional skills and confidence they need to achieve their career ambitions.

Based in a state-of-the-art campus in The Cut, opposite Southwark tube station, Southwark College is a hub of opportunity, giving students access to an array of amenities and organisations that lie in the heart of the Capital.

Southwark College is part of NCG Group, one of the leading providers of education, training and employability across the UK. The group has seven colleges and two training providers and is the largest not-for-profit training group in the UK. It works with thousands of learners, employers and apprentices each year, collaborating with businesses across the UK to help underpin their journey to success and future growth.

NCG’s purpose is ‘Unlocking potential through learning’. Its focus is on meeting national and regional education, skills and employability needs for individuals, as well as the skills priorities of employers, in line with Government agendas.

