 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Free online courses to help individuals learn new skills and improve existing ones as they re-enter the workplace

Details
Hits: 94
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@SouthwarkColl ege is offering free online courses to help individuals learn new skills and improve existing ones so they can enter or re-enter the workplace.  

The new employability short courses will support job seekers to increase confidence and boost their CV. They have been specifically designed to ensure that the content matches the skills required and valued by employers. 

Learners will benefit from studying at their own pace at home and around family, work or other commitments. They will also have access to a tutor or assessor virtually or by email/telephone and receive support with improving their job applications and interview techniques and finding job vacancies with Southwark College’s employer partners across central London, such as Guys & St Thomas Hospital, Barclays, Santander and the local authority. 

Annette Cast, Principal at Southwark College, said: “We know how challenging the current situation is and the uncertainty and anxiety during these unprecedented times. As well as continuing to support students during this challenging period, we wanted to keep giving individuals the opportunity to develop their skills and knowledge at this difficult time whilst they are at home.” 

The online courses are available in a range of subjects, including IT, Support Work in Schools, Customer Service, Business Administration and Functional Skills in English and Maths. 

Southwark College offers vocational courses, A levels, higher education programmes, apprenticeships and CIPD and short courses in a wide range of subjects. As well as English, Maths, ESOL and supported learning courses to help students gain the qualifications, professional skills and confidence they need to achieve their career ambitions.   

Based in a state-of-the-art campus in The Cut, opposite Southwark tube station, Southwark College is a hub of opportunity, giving students access to an array of amenities and organisations that lie in the heart of the Capital.  

Southwark College is part of NCG Group, one of the leading providers of education, training and employability across the UK. The group has seven colleges and two training providers and is the largest not-for-profit training group in the UK. It works with thousands of learners, employers and apprentices each year, collaborating with businesses across the UK to help underpin their journey to success and future growth.    

NCG’s purpose is ‘Unlocking potential through learning’. Its focus is on meeting national and regional education, skills and employability needs for individuals, as well as the skills priorities of employers, in line with Government agendas.

Advertisement

Coventry College Games designer comes full circle to teach the very course he once studied
Sector News
A games designer has gone back to @CoventryCollege to teach the very s
Schools reopening speculation
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/05/07/school-reopening-covid19/Schoo
Barnsley College Sport students experience business start up advice
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege Higher Education Physical Activity, Health and Exerci

You may also be interested in these articles:

Coventry College Games designer comes full circle to teach the very course he once studied
Sector News
A games designer has gone back to @CoventryCollege to teach the very s
BEV'S STITCH IN TIME SAVES THE NHS FRONTLINE
Sector News
@OLDHAMCollegeâ€™s Sewing Academy was forced to close when Coronavirus
Captain Tom Moore receives Freedom award during City of Londonâ€™s first â€˜virtualâ€™ ceremony
Sector News
The first ever Freedom of the City of London ceremony to be conducted
5 Tests for Government before schools can re-open
Sector News
NEU has launched 5 tests for Government before schools can re-open. We
New Coronavirus Bill proposals to allow students to end contracts early
Sector News
#NotStayingNotPaying - @NUSScotland has welcomed Scottish Governmentâ€
Filipino Trade Unionist receives NASUWT International Solidarity Award
Sector News
The @NASUWT â€“ the Teachersâ€™ Union, has today presented its Interna
Cross party call to ramp up support for students in crisis
Sector News
@LibDems Education Spokesperson @LaylaMoran is leading a cross party c
Update on senior leader review (7 May 2020)
Sector News
The Trailblazer has analysed the responses from the consultation and h
Schools reopening speculation
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/05/07/school-reopening-covid19/Schoo
Barnsley College Sport students experience business start up advice
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege Higher Education Physical Activity, Health and Exerci
Traineeships are a vehicle for social mobility - Additional traineeship flexibility provided by DfE
Sector News
This operational guidance provides further detailed information on new
Doctors graduate early as the University of Plymouth boosts support for NHS
Sector News
The next generation of doctors from @PlymUnihâ€™s Peninsula Medical Sc

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Lucy Martinez
Lucy Martinez has published a new article: Free online courses to help individuals learn new skills and improve existing ones as they re-enter the workplace 13 minutes ago
Strategic Development Network (SDN) - updated event, 5-part webinar series: Preparing your apprentices for end-point assessment 48 minutes ago
Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) added a new event 51 minutes ago

5-part webinar series: Preparing your apprentices for...

Thousands of apprentices are due to go through their end-point assessment in the coming months. Itâ€™s different and high-stakes. Making sure your...

  • Tuesday, 26 May 2020 12:30 PM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4514)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page