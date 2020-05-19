Kirklees College supports students learning remotely

@KirkleesCollege has moved all teaching, learning and working online for foreseeable future.

Whilst the Coronavirus pandemic has proved to be a challenging time for the education sector, staff and students at the college have been demonstrating innovative ways of working remotely to make sure that learning continues to be engaging and fun, including online virtual sessions, quizzes, video conferencing and sharing uplifting song recommendations to keep learners motivated.

The creative students have also been making the most of the natural beauty on their doorsteps and everyday household items to create unique pieces of artwork. The Hair and Beauty students have also continued to hone their skills, creating intricate and creative looks on their family and friends.

As a Microsoft showcase college, all students and staff can access a wide variety of Microsoft software packages and learning materials and receive support from the College’s Learning Resource Centre.

The College has also placed the mental health and wellbeing of its students at the forefront of its agenda, engaging with students weekly through their counselling service, Virtual Enrichment Programme and weekly newsletter.

Speaking about how well the College has adapted during the outbreak, Carmen Gonzalez-Eslava, Vice Principal at Kirklees College, said:

“I would like to thank all of our staff who have embraced the numerous communications, responded swiftly to all requests, worked together brilliantly and, above all, put our learners first.”

