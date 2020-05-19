 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Kirklees College supports students learning remotely

Details
Hits: 122
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@KirkleesCollege has moved all teaching, learning and working online for foreseeable future.

Whilst the Coronavirus pandemic has proved to be a challenging time for the education sector, staff and students at the college have been demonstrating innovative ways of working remotely to make sure that learning continues to be engaging and fun, including online virtual sessions, quizzes, video conferencing and sharing uplifting song recommendations to keep learners motivated.

The creative students have also been making the most of the natural beauty on their doorsteps and everyday household items to create unique pieces of artwork. The Hair and Beauty students have also continued to hone their skills, creating intricate and creative looks on their family and friends.

As a Microsoft showcase college, all students and staff can access a wide variety of Microsoft software packages and learning materials and receive support from the College’s Learning Resource Centre.

The College has also placed the mental health and wellbeing of its students at the forefront of its agenda, engaging with students weekly through their counselling service, Virtual Enrichment Programme and weekly newsletter.

Speaking about how well the College has adapted during the outbreak, Carmen Gonzalez-Eslava, Vice Principal at Kirklees College, said:

“I would like to thank all of our staff who have embraced the numerous communications, responded swiftly to all requests, worked together brilliantly and, above all, put our learners first.”

Advertisement

Barton Peveril's Team of the Year
Sector News
Barton Peveril Sixth Form Collegeâ€™s FA Peopleâ€™s Cup Team have won
Neath College Dance Student Wins Place at the Bristol Institute of Performing Arts (BIPA)
Sector News
@NPTCGroup : Casey-Jane Lewis began studying on the BTEC Level 3 Diplo
My experience as an international student in the UK during lockdown
Sector News
As we progressed into Spring, I think we all expected lockdown to come

You may also be interested in these articles:

Barton Peveril's Team of the Year
Sector News
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College’s FA People’s Cup Team have won
Neath College Dance Student Wins Place at the Bristol Institute of Performing Arts (BIPA)
Sector News
@NPTCGroup : Casey-Jane Lewis began studying on the BTEC Level 3 Diplo
My experience as an international student in the UK during lockdown
Sector News
As we progressed into Spring, I think we all expected lockdown to come
CIM broadens e-learning proposition with virtual classrooms
Sector News
The @CIM_Exchange (CIM) has introduced a series of virtual classrooms,
Matrix renewal for Steve Willis Training
Sector News
Last month leading gas, plumbing and electrical training company Steve
Ufi offers £225,000 of funding to FE Colleges as part of Covid 19 response
Sector News
Ufi #VocTech Trust has offered grants totally more than £225,000 to F
Action research’s impact on post-16 maths and English highlighted by Outstanding Teaching, Learning and Assessment projects
Sector News
The impact that action research projects can have on the effectiveness
Barnsley College Sport student Calin wins Young Official of the Year award at annual Basketball England Volunteer Awards
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege Sport student Calin Iacobescu has won Young Official
Exciting consultation opportunity to help shape new media, broadcast and production T Level
Sector News
@IFAteched - The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education
Ufi Offers Almost £700,000 Of Funding To The Vocational Sector As Part Of Covid-19 Response
Sector News
Ufi #VocTech Trust has offered grants to more than 40 organisations as
South Eastern Regional College Art Student Hosts Innovative and Immersive Virtual Art Exhibition
Sector News
Farmyard Provides Inspiration for Lydia's #Virtual #VR Art Exhibition
New mental health initiative for students launches at The Sheffield College
Sector News
A new initiative to support and improve the #MentalHealth of further e

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4557)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page