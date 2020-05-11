 
Borders College's Sheena sews scrubs for health workers

Up and down the country, communities are pulling together to use their skills to support the important role that health workers are playing during the COVID-19 crisis. And for one @BordersCollege employee, the opportunity to use her hobby to provide much-needed PPE for the local health centre was an opportunity not to be missed.

Sheena Gillespie responded to an appeal on Facebook from Mary Beck, the project co-ordinator, asking if anyone could help sew scrubs for use at the health centre in Hawick. The scrubs are delivered, ready cut, and consist of v-neck top and trousers. Sheena then works her magic putting them together.

The delivery and collection of the garments is all done within the current government guidelines.

To aid Sheena with the finishing of the scrubs, and also manufacturing facemasks, Sheena has been able to borrow an 'overlocker', which is used for hemming and seaming of the PPE.

Sheena has two jobs at Borders College. Her main occupation is that of part-time Student Support Adviser, offering guidance and support to students during term time at the Galashiels Campus. Her second role, which is also her hobby, is as an evening class tutor teaching a leisure class in Fun with Fabric – something that Sheena has been doing since 1996.

Sheena commented:

"I just wanted to help, and felt this was something I could do while staying safe at home."

If you want to join one of Sheena's creative classes, there are plans for her new 'Creative Cushions Class' to take place once classes are re-established.

Sheena concluded:

“I decided to make the masks for myself, my family and friends, and now I have a few orders. I don't have a target, but will keep on doing them as long as they are needed.”

