 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Why it’s so important to support our young people through the disruptions Covid-19 has caused

Details
Hits: 126
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Many young people have had their education and training interrupted at a time when they would have been working out what to do next. We had a chat with some of the people at Futures that are working with these young people to make sure that they can still find their feet and plan for the future, with confidence.

Julia and Caroline are Enterprise Coordinators for North and South Nottinghamshire respectively, work to link schools and businesses to ensure that young people not only get exposure in the real world of work, but that they feel inspired and informed to make choices about their own future.

"Local businesses and employers are ready to adapt and support a changing employment landscape and schools and colleges must adapt quickly to support the demands of the local labour market. We broker these relationships to make sure young people have meaningful encounters with employees. Right now, we’re embracing the current move towards virtual platforms and continue to support schools through virtual workshops and guidance." Julia Matthews, Enterprise Coordinator for North Nottinghamshire, The Futures Group

"Coronavirus is having an enormous impact on young people's lives and so it will be more important than ever that they understand the skills and knowledge they need to adapt to the business landscape in the future. Being able access impartial, accurate advice about what options are open to them is also a big part this picture. We continue to work with local schools and businesses to develop and highlight online platforms for careers-related information and we’re helping schools plan strategically to maximise the impact of virtual and real careers advice and guidance on their students." Caroline Tomlinson, Enterprise Coordinator for South Nottinghamshire, The Futures Group

James Hughes is a Careers Coach at Futures for You who works with young people in schools, but also those who have left school and haven’t gone on to work or training. He really believes that young people's skills are vital to recovering post-COVID-19 recession.

“Given the current situation, the majority of my work at Futures right now involves ringing Year 11 students throughout Nottingham to ensure they have all the support they need to make their next steps in September, whether that’s college, sixth form or an apprenticeship. We have conversations based around their career ideas, career planning, ensuring their college and sixth form applications are being processed and discussing back-up plans because of uncertainty. It’s all centred on their needs so we can help them feel confident about their future.

Advertisement

Solihull Sixth Form College use AI for award-winning open day campaign
Sector News
Akero was used by Solihull Sixth Form College @SFCSapply for their awa
Fitch Learning Achieves Top Ofsted Grade for UK Apprenticeship Programmes
Sector News
Fitch Learning today (May 11) announced that it has achieved the highe
BEIS appoints Energy & Utility Skills to develop new competency framework for Hydrogen
Sector News
@EUSkills has been appointed by @BEISgovuk to develop a â€œCompetency

Before COVID-19 I began working with a young person who had been out of education for over a year and a half, without a job. He was unsure of his next steps but was determined to start afresh and make a success of his life after some previous misdemeanours. After lots of conversations based around his career aims and life goals, we came up with a plan of action for the following months. Together, he enrolled and completed a construction training course, gaining a CSCS card in the process, and since lockdown we’ve completed his application for college and he’s now started actively seeking employment, to earn some money prior to starting college in September. Throughout the time of supporting him, I’ve seen him develop a positive outlook for his future.

The above isn’t a standalone anecdote either, which is why it’s so important to continue to support young people with training, education or employment. They’re quite literally the future of our workforce. They need to continue to have every opportunity to upskill, learn and gain experience so that our businesses and organisations are fully equipped in the future.” James Hughes, Careers Coach, NEET and Schools

If you’re a young person who needs support, or you know someone who could, please give us a call so we can work it out together 08000 85 85 20.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Solihull Sixth Form College use AI for award-winning open day campaign
Sector News
Akero was used by Solihull Sixth Form College @SFCSapply for their awa
Fitch Learning Achieves Top Ofsted Grade for UK Apprenticeship Programmes
Sector News
Fitch Learning today (May 11) announced that it has achieved the highe
BEIS appoints Energy & Utility Skills to develop new competency framework for Hydrogen
Sector News
@EUSkills has been appointed by @BEISgovuk to develop a “Competency
The Copyright Licensing Agency is hosting an essay writing competition for 16-19 year old students in the UK.
Sector News
"Social media is a disaster for intellectual property" - One month lef
Free online courses to help individuals learn new skills and improve existing ones as they re-enter the workplace
Sector News
@SouthwarkColl ege is offering free online courses to help individuals
Coventry College Games designer comes full circle to teach the very course he once studied
Sector News
A games designer has gone back to @CoventryCollege to teach the very s
Cross party call to ramp up support for students in crisis
Sector News
@LibDems Education Spokesperson @LaylaMoran is leading a cross party c
Moran warns lack of qualified teachers in Alternative Provision is unacceptable
Sector News
Responding to a Centre for Social Justice report of where in the count
Update on senior leader review (7 May 2020)
Sector News
The Trailblazer has analysed the responses from the consultation and h
Schools reopening speculation
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/05/07/school-reopening-covid19/Schoo
The Great British Wellbeing Survey - Citizen-science project measures impact of coronavirus pandemic on mental health
Sector News
Gauging the psychological impact of lockdownWhat impact has the lockdo
Barnsley College Sport students experience business start up advice
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege Higher Education Physical Activity, Health and Exerci

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4515)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page