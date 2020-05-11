BEIS appoints Energy & Utility Skills to develop new competency framework for Hydrogen

@EUSkills has been appointed by @BEISgovuk to develop a “Competency Framework” solution as part of the Department’s hydrogen for heat £25m innovation programme, #Hy4Heat

Hy4Heat’s mission is to establish if it is technically possible, safe and convenient to replace natural gas (methane) with hydrogen in residential and commercial buildings and gas appliances.

As part of the £25 million investment, BEIS recognises the importance of considering and anticipating the potential future needs of the workforce and their employers.

Energy & Utility Skills will support the Hy4Heat programme to put in place the appropriate foundations and develop a “Competence Framework” for the training, accreditation, and registration of gas engineers working with hydrogen

The framework will enable personnel working with hydrogen gas appliances to acquire the required knowledge and skills to operate in a competent and safe way. This framework will address the gap, that currently exists within the gas industry, in relation to the training and registration of professionals to work with hydrogen in the domestic environment and for a limited scope of non-domestic installations.

Energy & Utility Skills has been appointed for their expertise in Gas Standards development, programme management and stakeholder engagement and industry collaboration.

Nick Ellins, CEO of Energy & Utility Skills commented on the appointment:

“Energy & Utility Skills has a long history in the gas industry, helping to build its workforce sustainability and drive ever higher levels of competency for over a decade. Following our recent reappointment as the Standard Setting Body for competency within the Gas Safe Register, I am delighted to now see us also appointed by BEIS to set this competency framework for the emerging new fuels. Our long experience in the area of assurance and extensive gas industry presence can help government to in its drive for safety and excellence”.

Hy4Heat is a £25 million innovation programme commissioned by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS). BEIS appointed Arup+, a group of contractors led by Ove Arup, and including Kiwa Gastec, as programme management contractor. The programme is expected to complete by March 2021.

