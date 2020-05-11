 
Solihull Sixth Form College use AI for award-winning open day campaign

Akero was used by Solihull Sixth Form College @SFCSapply for their award-winning 2019 open day campaign. As early adopters of this technology, they used artificial intelligence (#AI) to create tailored advertising plans with guaranteed results. The success of the campaign was measured through clicks on the open day landing page, which were double the target KPI, and pre-registrations for the open day, which also achieved the target within budget.  

Akero Advertising has been highly commended in the ‘Technical Innovation of the Year’ category at the 2020 Drum Search Awards. 

The award recognises the most innovative new tech supporting search campaigns in both the PPC and SEO sectors.

Akero was commended for its self-service advertising and planning platform, which was developed for education institutions. The platform combines technology with human expertise, and uses AI to generate bespoke media plans with a guaranteed performance forecast.

Akero makes digital advertising accessible to all clients, regardless of budget, time constraints or in-house expertise. It empowers marketers and advertisers to make the best of their budgets and be highly targeted and effective in their advertising, with quantifiable results.

"The future of advertising blends AI with creativity, and being highly commended in the Drum Search Awards for Technical Innovation is a demonstration of just how disruptive Akero truly is." - Steve Evans, CEO of Akero.

