Fitch Learning Achieves Top Ofsted Grade for UK Apprenticeship Programmes

Fitch Learning today (May 11) announced that it has achieved the highest grade attainable for its UK Apprenticeship Programmes as a result of a recent monitoring visit by @Ofsted (Office for Standards in Education).

Ofsted inspect and grade against the progress made towards the following three themes:

Theme 1 - leadership and management

Theme 2 - providing a high-quality of education or training

Theme 3 - ensuring effective safeguarding arrangements

The report confirms that in Ofsted’s opinion, the progress made since commencement of delivery of apprenticeships, has been ‘rapid and is already having considerable beneficial impact on learners’ (Ofsted, Education Inspection Framework Handbook May 2019).

Commenting on the top grade, Rob Thakur, Managing Director, Europe at Fitch Learning, said:

“We are truly proud to achieve the highest possible Ofsted grading for our UK apprenticeship programmes. This grading demonstrates that we have utilised our understanding of the financial services sector to create a clear rationale for our apprenticeship programmes, with skills coaches that have the right sector-specific skills to effectively support all of our apprentices.” 

Fitch Learning is part of the Fitch Group, a global leader in financial information services with operations in more than 30 countries.  Fitch Learning partners with its clients to deepen knowledge develop skills and enhance conduct by delivering positive business outcomes. With centers in established financial hubs including London, New York, Singapore, Dubai and Hong Kong; it is committed to understanding complex client needs across fast paced Financial Markets globally.

