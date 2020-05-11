 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Cambridge Regional College and Cambridge United open their professional kitchens to maximise meal production for community-based projects

Details
Hits: 133
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@CRC_College and @CambridgeUtdFC have opened up their professional kitchens to maximise meal production, for community-based projects which provide lunches for those in need during the Coronavirus pandemic lockdown. 

Community based projects, supporting those most in need within the city of Cambridge, have been operating for several years. One such project is the holiday lunches scheme, developed by a network of organisations and supported by Cambridge City Council to support families during school holidays when free school meal provision stops. 

The Coronavirus pandemic and unprecedented changes that have followed has resulted in the closure of schools, subsequently leaving families without a guaranteed hot meal for their children. To address the increasing need for support within the community, the existing holiday lunches scheme has been adapted and extended in partnership with the food poverty alliance (FPA) and Cambridge Sustainable Food (CSF) to provide a collaborative lunch scheme to support those most in need during the pandemic. 

Cllr Collis said, “Moving production of our community meals up to Cambridge Regional College has made a huge difference. The situation is still uncertain, and we don’t yet know what the longer term impact will be on Cambridge families, but being able to use these fantastic facilities means that if we need to start increasing the support we offer as demand rises, then we will be ready. I really can’t thank the college enough for such a warm and generous welcome, and for making this possible. As a council we are very much focused on addressing poverty in the city, including food poverty, and this move has made it possible for us to continue doing that.”

Responsibility for the co-ordination of the new scheme has been split, with Councillor Collis looking after the logistics and volunteers, while Cambridge Sustainable food oversee the health and safety, protocols, food supply and funding.

While the project initially catered for those families already registered with the lunch scheme, the CSF and FPA has developed a three pronged approach to the current system to ensure that the scheme is fully accessible; an established telephone and online signposting/ referral service, a network of community food hubs, with the aim of seven access points across the City by the beginning of May and a community meals/ shopping bag for registered families. This approach has seen the number of families contacting the council helpline and being referred by lead organisations increase significantly demonstrating the growing need within the city. 

Advertisement

Coleg Cambria among best places to work in the UK
Sector News
@COLEGCAMBRIA been listed among #UKBestWorkPlaces The north east Wales
FE providers given more time to register for teacher recruitment funding
Sector News
@EducationGovUk #TakingTeachingFurther #FE recruitment initiative dead
Fitch Learning Achieves Top Ofsted Grade for UK Apprenticeship Programmes
Sector News
Fitch Learning today (May 11) announced that it has achieved the highe

In support of the increasing demand, Cambridge Regional College and Cambridge United have opened up their professional kitchens to maximise meal production, as food hubs continue to open across the city.

The professional kitchens have enabled the volunteers to produce enough meals to feed each person within a household for up to two or three days. In addition, each family receives up to three bags of shopping which are put together by volunteers using food delivered each week by Fareshare, a charity fighting hunger food waste.

The project was launched on Monday 20th April and in the first two weeks, 1800 kg of food has been donated to the lunch scheme. This enabled the volunteers to produce over 1600 portions of food and 350 bags of shopping. In total, 126 families have been supported with meals from the CRC kitchens, with additional families accessing the Community Hubs, which receive all the surplus meals. The work that has taken place to enable this level of support has only been possible through the commitment of the volunteers, who have had given over 300 volunteering hours in just fourteen days. 

CRC said, “This is an unprecedented time for our community, and the wider world. We were glad to be able to provide the facilities the project needed to ramp up its production of meals for those in need at this time. As we adapt to these challenging situations, what brings hope is the ever impressive dedication and compassion of communities coming together in times of crisis to look after and support one another.” 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Coleg Cambria among best places to work in the UK
Sector News
@COLEGCAMBRIA been listed among #UKBestWorkPlaces The north east Wales
FE providers given more time to register for teacher recruitment funding
Sector News
@EducationGovUk #TakingTeachingFurther #FE recruitment initiative dead
Solihull Sixth Form College use AI for award-winning open day campaign
Sector News
Akero was used by Solihull Sixth Form College @SFCSapply for their awa
Fitch Learning Achieves Top Ofsted Grade for UK Apprenticeship Programmes
Sector News
Fitch Learning today (May 11) announced that it has achieved the highe
BEIS appoints Energy & Utility Skills to develop new competency framework for Hydrogen
Sector News
@EUSkills has been appointed by @BEISgovuk to develop a “Competency
Barnsley College employee supporting NHS on the frontline
Sector News
Saving lives on the frontline all in a day’s work for @BarnsleyColle
How will coronavirus shape our response to climate change?
Sector News
The global response to the COVID-19 crisis could inform the fight agai
Government must explain how school staff and pupils will be kept safe, says UNISON
Sector News
Ministers must stop dodging the issue of safety and provide a clear ex
Why it’s so important to support our young people through the disruptions Covid-19 has caused
Sector News
Many young people have had their education and training interrupted at
Borders College's Sheena sews scrubs for health workers
Sector News
Up and down the country, communities are pulling together to use their
The Copyright Licensing Agency is hosting an essay writing competition for 16-19 year old students in the UK.
Sector News
"Social media is a disaster for intellectual property" - One month lef
Free online courses to help individuals learn new skills and improve existing ones as they re-enter the workplace
Sector News
@SouthwarkColl ege is offering free online courses to help individuals

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4515)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page