Free employability courses in Lewisham

In response to the #Coronavirus crisis, @LewishamCollege is launching a range of free #employability courses to support the local community to gain new skills and prepare to enter or re-enter the workplace.
The online courses usually each take between 6-8 weeks to complete and are available in a range of subjects, including Functional Skills in English and Maths, IT, Support Work in Schools, Customer Service and Business Administration.
Each course has been designed to ensure the content matches the skills required and valued by employers to help job seekers develop vital skills, increase confidence and boost their CV.
Asfa Sohail, Principal at Lewisham College, said:
“We are very excited to launch a range of adult courses for the benefit of our surrounding communities. They present a good opportunity for those who are looking for employment to upskill their current talents whilst receiving support from our employability team to source vacancies and improve their job applications.”
Advertisement
How to resolve AdBlock issue?
You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk
The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.
Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.
FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.