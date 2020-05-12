Free employability courses in Lewisham

In response to the #Coronavirus crisis, @LewishamCollege is launching a range of free #employability courses to support the local community to gain new skills and prepare to enter or re-enter the workplace.

The online courses usually each take between 6-8 weeks to complete and are available in a range of subjects, including Functional Skills in English and Maths, IT, Support Work in Schools, Customer Service and Business Administration.

Each course has been designed to ensure the content matches the skills required and valued by employers to help job seekers develop vital skills, increase confidence and boost their CV.

Asfa Sohail, Principal at Lewisham College, said:

“We are very excited to launch a range of adult courses for the benefit of our surrounding communities. They present a good opportunity for those who are looking for employment to upskill their current talents whilst receiving support from our employability team to source vacancies and improve their job applications.”

