 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

NASUWT RESPONDS TO DfE GUIDANCE ON SCHOOLS, COLLEGES AND NURSERIES

Details
Hits: 51
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@NASUWT - The Teachers’ Union has reviewed the guidance issued by @EducationGovUK and is highlighting serious and fundamental concerns with it.

The guidance is inadequate, incomplete and lacks detail on a number of critical issues relating to health and safety of staff in schools and colleges. It is inconsistent with Government guidance that has already been issued for other workplaces and workers.

The scope of the Government proposals for nursery and primary school reopening are particularly concerning and whilst the proposals for secondary schools appear more limited, in all circumstances we believe there are serious health, safety and welfare issues for staff and pupils which have not been addressed.

NASUWT General Secretary Dr Patrick Roach said:

“In a situation where the wrong decision will result in people becoming seriously ill and dying, there can be no compromise on health and safety. If this means that schools are unable to open safely before September because they are unable to make arrangements to safeguard their staff and pupils, then that position must be accepted.

“We are reminding members there is no obligation on any schools to extend their opening arrangements. The 1 June 2020 is the date from from when schools may be able to extend their opening arrangements. It is neither a fixed nor hard and fast date by which all schools must open and there is no requirement or obligation currently on any school to reopen to more pupils from that date.

“Nothing that has been said by the Government or the DfE has changed the NASUWT’s position that no teacher should be expected to go into a school that is not safe and until it can be demonstrated that it is safe to do so and we will be continuing to support and advise members on that basis.”

Advertisement

Cardiff and Vale College student Ellie is delivering essential front line service on the maternity ward
Sector News
Ellie Clark, an Access to Nursing and Midwifery student @CAVC has retu
CAVC Football Academy Captain Jack signs full scholarship with Casper College in the USA
Sector News
@CAVC Football Academy Captain Jack Pascoe has signed a full scholarsh
Globally-recognised leader in nursing education, research, and practice, Johns Hopkins School of Nursing launches free Nursing course
Sector News
Johns Hopkins School of Nursing @JHUNursing in collaboration with @Jhp

You may also be interested in these articles:

Cardiff and Vale College student Ellie is delivering essential front line service on the maternity ward
Sector News
Ellie Clark, an Access to Nursing and Midwifery student @CAVC has retu
CAVC Football Academy Captain Jack signs full scholarship with Casper College in the USA
Sector News
@CAVC Football Academy Captain Jack Pascoe has signed a full scholarsh
Globally-recognised leader in nursing education, research, and practice, Johns Hopkins School of Nursing launches free Nursing course
Sector News
Johns Hopkins School of Nursing @JHUNursing in collaboration with @Jhp
Apprentice carpenter Dominic on course for success
Sector News
An apprentice carpenter who studied at Newtown College @NPTCGroup is d
Borders College hairdressing student progresses to Xposure 2020 ‘Digital’ Heats
Sector News
A @BordersCollege hairdressing student is celebrating after reaching t
4 in 5 young women are discounting careers in financial services to a lack of confidence with numbers
Sector News
#NationalNumeracyDay - NEW RESEARCH SHOWS FOUR OUT OF FIVE YOUNG WOMEN
Dewis myfyriwr celf ar gyfer rhaglen y BBC
Sector News
Mae Karen Woods, myfyriwr o Goleg Gŵyr Abertawe, wedi cael ei dewis i
Art student chosen for BBC programme
Sector News
Gower College Swansea student, Karen Woods, has been chosen to appea
Rhaglen Ryngwladol Ar-lein yr Haf Rhydgrawnt: 6-17 Gorffennaf 2020
Sector News
Jump to navigationEnglishCymraegStaff / Student PortalParents' ZoneYou
Nine Bristol Engineering Students succeed in Prestigious Award Scheme
Sector News
Nicola Graham, Rosie Hudson, Izzy Sambles, Angus Firth, Alex Sheard, S
Office for Students announces £1.2 billion in recurrent grant funding allocations to universities and colleges
Sector News
Today (13 May) @OfficeStudents (OfS) has announced details of £1.2 bi
Schools reopening Q&A
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/05/12/5292/Schools reopening Q&A

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4527)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page