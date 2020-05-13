 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

MP recognises Community Champions at Newbury College

Details
Hits: 128
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Laura Farris, Conservative MP for Newbury

Foundation Learning workers at @NewburyCollege have been recognised for their hard work and dedication by @Laura__Farris MP, who has commended them as West Berkshire Community Champions. 

The Foundation Learning department supports students with significant learning difficulties and disabilities, to provide education and training that assists the students in independent living, social interaction and employability skills. 

Teachers and support staff in this team, who often have their own caring responsibilities at home, have gone the extra mile to ensure that these young people continue to receive an outstanding level of learning and support during an extremely challenging time. 

While the College building is closed for the majority of courses, this team are still keeping the doors open to provide a safe and structured environment for those in need and using innovative and technological solutions, with creativity and passion, to engage with students who are working from home.  

Many of the staff in this department have also undertaken additional training and upskilling during the lockdown to provide services outside of their usual roles and responsibilities, or in preparation for the challenges ahead. 

Iain Wolloff, Principal and Chief Executive, Newbury College, commented:

“We are very proud of the Foundation Learning team and all the staff for how they have adapted to ensure the continued support of all our students. It is a fantastic boost for them all to see this recognised by the wider community.” 

Throughout this time in the College, the Foundation Learning students have been encouraged to get creative and have produced artwork that has been delivered throughout the community to raise spirits including a project to thank the Royal Berkshire Fire & Rescue Service and NHS for their essential services. 

Ms Farris plans to celebrate the West Berkshire Community Champions at a special event in the House of Commons, once it is safe and practical to do so. 

Advertisement

Barton Peveril Sixth Form College Prepare Students For Life
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College leavers achieve better results in Hi
PM award for Gateshead woman making vulnerable children's dreams come true
Sector News
Alisar Taylor receives the Prime Minister's daily Point of Light award
1 in 4 Teachers Have Been Placed On Furlough Or Had Their Contracts Cancelled
Sector News
How The #Coronavirus Has Affected Teachers As the Government unveils m

You may also be interested in these articles:

Barton Peveril Sixth Form College Prepare Students For Life
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College leavers achieve better results in Hi
The Institute of Financial Accountants is no longer an Ofqual-recognised awarding organisation
Sector News
@InstituteFA (IFA) has surrendered its status as an @Ofqual recognised
The feeling that life has been placed “on hold” is understandable – but it also provides an opportunity to get things done
Sector News
English students thinking of going to University for the first time th
PM award for Gateshead woman making vulnerable children's dreams come true
Sector News
Alisar Taylor receives the Prime Minister's daily Point of Light award
Cardiff and Vale College student Ellie is delivering essential front line service on the maternity ward
Sector News
Ellie Clark, an Access to Nursing and Midwifery student @CAVC has retu
Moran: Govt must publish scientific advice for reopening schools
Sector News
Following securing an Urgent Question in the House of Commons today (1
Unions set out five tests government and colleges must meet before staff and students can return
Sector News
Staff and student safety must be guaranteed before colleges can reopen
Neges wedi’i diweddaru i fyfyrwyr - Mai
Sector News
Mae wedi bod yn dair wythnos ers i mi roi’r newyddion diweddaraf i c
Updated message to our students - May
Sector News
It’s been three weeks since I last updated you on the progress the C
1 in 4 Teachers Have Been Placed On Furlough Or Had Their Contracts Cancelled
Sector News
How The #Coronavirus Has Affected Teachers As the Government unveils m
CAVC Football Academy Captain Jack signs full scholarship with Casper College in the USA
Sector News
@CAVC Football Academy Captain Jack Pascoe has signed a full scholarsh
Globally-recognised leader in nursing education, research, and practice, Johns Hopkins School of Nursing launches free Nursing course
Sector News
Johns Hopkins School of Nursing @JHUNursing in collaboration with @Jhp

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4527)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page