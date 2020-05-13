MP recognises Community Champions at Newbury College

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

Foundation Learning workers at @NewburyCollege have been recognised for their hard work and dedication by @Laura__Farris MP, who has commended them as West Berkshire Community Champions.

The Foundation Learning department supports students with significant learning difficulties and disabilities, to provide education and training that assists the students in independent living, social interaction and employability skills.

Teachers and support staff in this team, who often have their own caring responsibilities at home, have gone the extra mile to ensure that these young people continue to receive an outstanding level of learning and support during an extremely challenging time.

While the College building is closed for the majority of courses, this team are still keeping the doors open to provide a safe and structured environment for those in need and using innovative and technological solutions, with creativity and passion, to engage with students who are working from home.

Many of the staff in this department have also undertaken additional training and upskilling during the lockdown to provide services outside of their usual roles and responsibilities, or in preparation for the challenges ahead.

Iain Wolloff, Principal and Chief Executive, Newbury College, commented:

“We are very proud of the Foundation Learning team and all the staff for how they have adapted to ensure the continued support of all our students. It is a fantastic boost for them all to see this recognised by the wider community.”

Throughout this time in the College, the Foundation Learning students have been encouraged to get creative and have produced artwork that has been delivered throughout the community to raise spirits including a project to thank the Royal Berkshire Fire & Rescue Service and NHS for their essential services.

Ms Farris plans to celebrate the West Berkshire Community Champions at a special event in the House of Commons, once it is safe and practical to do so.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News @BartonPeveril Sixth Form College leavers achieve better results in Hi Sector News Alisar Taylor receives the Prime Minister's daily Point of Light award Sector News How The #Coronavirus Has Affected Teachers As the Government unveils m