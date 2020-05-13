Globally-recognised leader in nursing education, research, and practice, Johns Hopkins School of Nursing launches free Nursing course

Johns Hopkins School of Nursing @JHUNursing in collaboration with @Jhpiego and the @JohnsHopkins Center for Humanitarian Health and endorsed by The Global Network of WHO Collaborating Centers for Nursing and Midwifery @whoccnm launches free @FutureLearn Course

The Johns Hopkins School of Nursing, a globally-recognized leader in nursing education, research, and practice, has developed a free COVID-19: Effective Nursing in Times of Crisis course, available to join now on leading social learning platform, FutureLearn.com and commencing on 18th May 2020.

With healthcare systems across the world going through unprecedented upheaval – straining under the volume of patients, and struggling with a lack of key resources – the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing’s course, in collaboration with Jhpiego and the Johns Hopkins Center for Humanitarian Health and endorsed by The Global Network of WHO Collaborating Centers for Nursing and Midwifery, explores how nursing can respond to the challenges posed by low resources and high societal uncertainty in the wake of the pandemic.

COVID-19: Effective Nursing in Times of Crisis is a two-week long course that requires around 2 hours of study per week. It is designed for nurses and other healthcare professionals working with COVID-19 patients who want to learn more about how to provide effective care with limited resources. Learners will be able to interact with experts in the field including the course’s lead educator Patricia Davidson, Dean and Professor of Johns Hopkins School of Nursing and Co-Secretary General of the Secretariat World Health Organization Collaborating Centers of Nursing and Midwifery.

The course covers the key characteristics of COVID-19 and their effects on vulnerable populations, the role of leadership in responding to public health crises, what palliative care currently looks like, and how we might work towards recovery, looking specifically at what lessons can be learned from humanitarian and crisis settings.

The Johns Hopkins School of Nursing is offering everyone who joins this course a free digital upgrade so that learners can experience the full benefits of studying online for free. This means that learners get unlimited access to this course, access to any articles, videos, peer reviews and quizzes and a PDF Certificate of Achievement.

Dean Patricia Davidson of the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing and Co-Secretary General of the Secretariat World Health Organization Collaborating Centers of Nursing and Midwifery, said:

“Nurses across the world are navigating the uncharted territory of COVID-19 and selflessly caring for patients amidst resource shortages, moral distress, and tremendous anxiety. Through this course, we hope to bolster their already extraordinary efforts of sacrifice and leadership by providing online, easy to access information as it relates to the current pandemic and beyond.”

Helen Fuller, Global Healthcare Lead at FutureLearn, said:

“We are delighted to be working with the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing to provide such an important and timely course. With healthcare systems around the world under strain it is vital that healthcare workers can access high quality, free resources such as this to equip themselves with the skills and knowledge to cope in this difficult time. We are proud to work with our partners in whatever way we can to provide support to key workers and all those impacted by COVID-19.”

The Johns Hopkins School of Nursing is a globally-recognized leader in nursing education, research, and practice. The school is ranked No. 1 nationally for its master’s programs, No. 3 for DNP and online programs, and No. 2 for online MSN Health Systems Management options by U.S. News & World Report. The school is also ranked by QS World University as the No. 3 nursing school in the world, No.1 by College Choice for its master’s program, and No. 1 by NursingSchoolHub.com for its DNP program.