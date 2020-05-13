 
CAVC Football Academy Captain Jack signs full scholarship with Casper College in the USA

Details
@CAVC Football Academy Captain Jack Pascoe has signed a full scholarship with @CasperCollege in Wyoming, USA.

After a successful two years of combining BTEC and football education Jack will be studying a Business Management degree while playing for the college’s new soccer team.

The 18-year-old from Barry turned down other college others after school to come to CAVC and become a student athlete, studying BTEC Level 3 Sport and Excellence. During his time at the College Jack has combined representing CAVC alongside playing for Barry Town DVP squad.

During his two years with CAVC, Jack has guided the Football Academy to three cup finals, and a second place in the 2018-19 ECFA League. This year, the Academy were unbeaten and on the brink of winning the league when the season was cut short due to the pandemic.

Jack has also represented Welsh Schools U18s and gained his debut appearance with Barry Town Utd in the Welsh Premier League.

CAVC Head of Football Jamie Sherwood said: “I am immensely proud of the path Jack will be taking and it’s a real credit to our programme that he will be moving across the pond with an opportunity of a lifetime. Jack has been a pleasure to work with both on the pitch and in the classroom.

“He was given the captaincy early in his first year at CAVC as his mature application to training and his strong leadership qualities made him an obvious choice and he didn’t let himself, his team mates or the programme down.”

Jack will be travelling out to Wyoming at the end of July, travel restrictions permitting, to begin pre-season training.

“I am excited to experience a new culture and way of life,” Jack said. “This sort of opportunity doesn’t come around often and it’s something I couldn’t turn down.

“The college is a new programme and has high expectations with many top players joining with me. I can’t wait to get started and meet my new teammates for the upcoming season.”

Jack is grateful for the experiences the CAVC Football Academy has given him.

“I began my student athlete journey at CAVC and it has taught me so much about myself on and off the field,” he explained. “I was overwhelmed when I was given the captaincy and it was a proud moment when I received it again for the second year.

“The coaches at CAVC have all always pushed me to better myself and the individual focus they put on players help them gain confidence and improve on the pitch. I would recommend CAVC to a school-leaver who is looking to pursue education and football together.”

